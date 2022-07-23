St. John’s Pride Parade canceled due to heat warning

The organizers say it was not an easy decision. On Monday, they will meet with city officials to set another date. (Presented by Alik Tsui)

Downtown St. John’s was supposed to buzz with the thousands of people who took part in Sunday’s LGBTQ celebration. Instead, the streets will be quiet… and hot.

Organizers John’s Pride have made the decision to postpone their annual parade on Saturday afternoon, 24 hours before it starts.

“This is becoming a very dangerous moment, and all things considered…it just doesn’t seem like it would be safe,” parade organizer Gorvin Greening said, noting that people of all ages, backgrounds attend the parade. and abilities. “We didn’t want to make our vulnerable population even more vulnerable.”

Exhausting heat and humidity are expected in the city, with temperatures expected to reach 28 degrees by noon and humidity around 38 degrees.

St. John’s Pride expected 3,000 people to parade and at least as many spectators. Along the route, the procession will pass through downtown St. John’s, where temperatures can rise due to asphalt and the close proximity of crowds.

Gorvin Greening – co-chair of the St. John’s Pride and Acting Parade Coordinator. (Gorvin Greening/Twitter)

Greening said the Pride committee will meet with city officials on Monday to set a new date, likely in August, but it’s not as simple as looking at the calendar and picking a new day.

“Honestly, it will not be an easy task,” he said. “I mean, we have road blocking teams, our first aid, our volunteers. We also have about 120 groups that now also have to change their schedules.”

3rd setback for St. John’s Parade

The decision comes just hours after organizers of the Tely 10 road race also decided to postpone the Sunday morning event due to heat.

Greening said the cancellation was a wake-up call as the race was scheduled to start at 8am – the cooler part of the day – and the parade was scheduled to start during peak temperatures at 2pm.

This was to be the grand return of St. John’s Pride after the parade was canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic. Despite the third failure in a row, Greening hopes to succeed for the fourth time.

“We are very fortunate that the LGBTQ2S+ community is very supportive. They are very ready. I have no doubt that we will still have the same energy when we transfer.”

