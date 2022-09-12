New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

King Charles III, Prince Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward carried the coffin of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral on Monday. According to the BBC, her royal children also held a memorial service after arriving at the church. queen’s The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday.

About 20,000 people gathered to pay their respects to the late emperor as the hearse traveled a mile. Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence, was also in attendance Queen Consort CamillaAnd Prince Edward’s wife, the Countess of Wessex, rode in the car behind the king.

The crowd was reportedly quiet as the procession approached St Giles, with onlookers trying to take pictures and pay their last respects. The hearse was guarded by the Scottish Royal Military.

Where is St Giles Cathedral?

St Giles Cathedral Located in Edinburgh, Scotland. The parish church was first built during the medieval period in the 14th century and is a part of the Church of Scotland. Queen Elizabeth II died last week at the age of 96 at her Balmoral Castle, north of the town.

Can you visit St Giles Cathedral?

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to pay their last respects to the Queen at St Giles. Monday, September 12th until 5:30 p.m., and Tuesday, September 13th until 3:00 p.m., when the casket is scheduled for public visitation. The Herald.

Visitors must undergo security screenings and queue to receive a wristband that allows them into the cathedral. During normal operations, the church is open to the public for worship on all days of the week. From Monday to Friday, it is open from 10 am to 6 pm and on Saturday from 9 am to 5:00 pm, on Sunday, the doors are open from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Can you get married in St Giles?

Couples can marry at St. Giles during normal business hours but must schedule directly with the church and join their waitlist.

Why is Queen Elizabeth II resting at St Giles?

The Queen will lie in bed at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh as the people of Scotland pay their respects to the monarch after more than 70 years of service. After being transported from Edinburgh, her coffin arrives in London. It will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster for nearly four days until her funeral on Monday, September 19.