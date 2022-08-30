St. Catharines won’t ask arena to cancel Jeff Dunham comedy show despite racism concerns

St. Catharine’s City Council will not ask Meridian Center managers to cancel Jeff Dunham’s November comedy show, despite concerns from the city’s anti-racism advisory committee.

After a period in the cell, Count. Greg Miller and Count. Carrie Porter was the only two on the council to support ASM Global’s request to consider canceling the show at the city-owned venue.

However, all council members supported the motion, which calls on the city to develop guidelines for future work at all city properties, involving equity groups and/or advisory committees.

Jeff Dunham is an American comedian best known for his ventriloquism. He gained worldwide popularity in the 2000s, but has also been criticized in the past for portraying characters based on racial stereotypes.

There is a long history of not wanting to upset people who are either racist or find racism funny.​​​​​​ – Saleh Waziruddin, Chairman of the Anti-Racism Advisory Committee

Some of the characters on his current tour include a dead terrorist named Ahmed and a “perfectly legal” jalapeno on a stick named José.

Dunham’s new tour is set to take place on November 20, with a stop at the Meridian Center, as well as visits to other Ontario cities including Oshawa, London, Peterborough and Kitchener.

The Dunham team did not respond to requests for comment.

The St. Catharines Anti-Racism Committee expressed concern about Dunham’s use of racial stereotypes, stating that his actions harm marginalized communities and may lead people to think that racism, misogyny and homophobia are acceptable.

Saleh Waziruddin, chairman of the anti-racism advisory committee, spoke to councilors during their Monday night meeting, saying jokes about marginalized communities could push some people to escalate hate.

He also said the event was taking place within the city and the local Rzone policy that the municipality does not tolerate things like racism in the city’s entertainment venues should apply.

“When a hate crime happens, we can’t say that we are a compassionate city, racism is not allowed here, but when a brazen, open, racist, misogynistic, homophobic action comes to the city, we say: “Okay.” we have no other choice but to lie down and do nothing,” he told the council.

Kay Mailer, Meridian Center’s marketing director, previously told CBC in an email that the views expressed by the performers are not necessarily shared by the venue or staff, and said they represent performances for a diverse community.

“ASM Global and Meridian Center remain unwavering in their commitment to providing a safe environment for all fans and staff who choose to attend, while supporting those groups that choose not to attend due to content that some may consider offensive. Mailer wrote in an email.

Meyer did not immediately respond to further questions from the CBC.

Mayor and other councilors fight back

Mayor Walter Sendzik said this could lead to a slippery slope.

“Will the next step be to enter our [public] libraries and the removal of books that have fictional characters that might be considered offensive to the group?” he asked, to which Waziruddin said that a comedy performance is different from a book.

“We cannot make decisions in a vacuum,” Sendzik said.

Graph. Bill Phillips said that canceling a “virtually sold out” show could upset many people who bought tickets and could shed a “negative light” on the good work done by the anti-racism committee.

“The damage caused by the racist speech is greater,” Waziruddin said. “There is a long history of not wanting to upset people who are either racist or find racism funny.”

Saleh Waziruddin is Chairman of the St. Catharines Anti-Racism Advisory Committee. (Presented by Saleh Waziruddin)

Entertainment director Phil Christie said Rzone’s policy is intended to address programming issues at venues, such as sporting events, but does not name performances and, in his opinion, does not apply to them.

Graph. Miller said the rules seem hypocritical if they are meant to kick out fans who display racism, homophobia, or misogyny, but are not meant to end an event with racist, homophobic, or misogynistic material.

“I think it creates an atmosphere of distrust when we ask this committee to share their experience with us and we don’t take that experience seriously. What they are asking us to do is pretty simple here,” Miller said.

Graph. Porter said she was “literally shocked” to see Dunham coming to town and letting him perform was “the wrong decision.”

“I’m worried about the people who work at the Meridian center, who, for example, are Muslims, and they will have to sit on the show of Ahmed the terrorist, and what is the thought behind this? I’m fighting it,” she said. .