Sri Lanka uprising – The New York Times

I was surprised that such a large part of the country was run by one family. Is this unusual in the history of Sri Lanka?

It was strange even for Sri Lanka.

There are several families in politics. Rajapaksa was the defense minister when his brother was president from 2005 to 2015.

But this administration was an extremely arrogant example. The government of Sri Lanka looked more and more like a family business. And so it was: many secrets, little transparency, few outsiders. The family tried to capitalize on the policies that the government was imposing.

Does the new government enjoy the trust of the people?

The protesters are unhappy with the new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe. They believe that his takeover validates Rajapaksa’s influence because he represents the establishment and because he appointed a Rajapaksa family friend as his prime minister.

What’s next for Sri Lanka?

In the short term, we are likely to see continued unrest. But people have an interest in ensuring that Sri Lanka does not fall into this situation again, where it is teetering on autocracy, where there is little transparency and where the will of the people is ignored. So it’s mostly a positive story.

More about Emily Schmoll: She grew up in DeKalb, Illinois and once worked as a corn comber. I decided to become a journalist while still in school. She began her career with The Miami Herald in 2005 and joined The Times New Delhi bureau in 2020.