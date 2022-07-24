Sri Lanka uprising – The New York Times

The recent turmoil in Sri Lanka is an extreme example of recent global problems. Covid disrupted the country’s main economic sectors, especially tourism, and then the leaders failed to adapt, causing a string of economic disasters including food and fuel shortages. The crisis sparked protests that culminated in the resignation of the president and the appointment of a new president on Wednesday.
My colleague Emily Schmoll was reporting on Sri Lanka. I talked to her about the crisis in the country.
What has brought Sri Lanka to this moment?
Over the past six months or so, economic conditions for everyday Sri Lankans have become increasingly difficult. Things like fuel and cooking gas became increasingly expensive and hard to come by, and inflation skyrocketed. New government import bans meant that goods from abroad, such as chocolate and coffee beans, disappeared.
Sri Lanka has a significant middle class. People are not used to scarcity, so they immediately noticed when things began to disappear from the shelves. People were upset about this. And the ability to continue has become almost impossible in the last month or so.
The protesters eventually took over the presidential palace. How did it happen?
It all started with a march of protesters to the president’s mansion on 9 July. Government officials fired tear gas at them and fired live ammunition at them. It pissed people off. Several people confiscated a military truck and used it to break down the gate. Then hundreds of people poured in here, who found this place practically abandoned – the president fled, and no one prevented them from entering inside. They then did the same at Temple Trees, the prime minister’s official residence.
But the protesters didn’t loot the place. They began to invite the public to enter, but in an organized manner. Activists forced people to line up properly. They treated these houses like museums. They were concerned not to damage any property.
After about 24 hours, jubilation swept the place, and several people were swimming in the president’s pool. They did it: they forced this extremely powerful president, who was accused of war crimes and who was feared, to leave his home and even his country. But they did it peacefully, without taking up arms.
So it was an atmosphere of joy and distrust, with a touch of absurdity and comedy – a very Sri Lankan revolution, relatively restrained and polite.
I can’t help but compare this to the U.S. Capitol uprising. It seemed much more peaceful.
Oh yes. I couldn’t stop thinking about it too.
There were several differences. First, these people were not armed. It was also a bit spontaneous and there was no clear leader. They did not do this in conjunction with any politician or political party.
But the big difference was that these protesters had broad support. Ordinary Sri Lankans applauded them and even participated. People who would otherwise never have participated in activism or protest happily roamed the facilities, having fun and basking in the movement’s success.
The US has recently had inflation and a shortage of supply. But that sounds like a whole other level of trouble.
Yes. So in the US, Americans complained about fuel prices. In contrast, Sri Lanka ran out of fuel. It’s not just that it was expensive; it was impossible to find.
How did the government react?
For several months the government did not recognize the crisis. At that time, the administration was headed by the dynast Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who appointed his brothers and nephew to his cabinet. He didn’t take much advice outside of his family.
There was a lot of denial among them. They were repeatedly told that the economy was deteriorating. But they were confident that tourism would continue to grow after Covid and that would be enough to bolster finances. But that did not happen; tourism began to return, but it was not enough.
I was surprised that such a large part of the country was run by one family. Is this unusual in the history of Sri Lanka?
It was strange even for Sri Lanka.
There are several families in politics. Rajapaksa was the defense minister when his brother was president from 2005 to 2015.
But this administration was an extremely arrogant example. The government of Sri Lanka looked more and more like a family business. And so it was: many secrets, little transparency, few outsiders. The family tried to capitalize on the policies that the government was imposing.
Does the new government enjoy the trust of the people?
The protesters are unhappy with the new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe. They believe that his takeover validates Rajapaksa’s influence because he represents the establishment and because he appointed a Rajapaksa family friend as his prime minister.
What’s next for Sri Lanka?
In the short term, we are likely to see continued unrest. But people have an interest in ensuring that Sri Lanka does not fall into this situation again, where it is teetering on autocracy, where there is little transparency and where the will of the people is ignored. So it’s mostly a positive story.
More about Emily Schmoll: She grew up in DeKalb, Illinois and once worked as a corn comber. I decided to become a journalist while still in school. She began her career with The Miami Herald in 2005 and joined The Times New Delhi bureau in 2020.
Connected: Amid the chaos, Sri Lankans have taken refuge in cricket.
