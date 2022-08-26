Squamish ‘overloaded’ with people living in vehicles and abandoned trash, says acting mayor

The growing number of people living in caravans and motorhomes around Squamish, British Columbia is putting too much pressure on community facilities, Acting Mayor John French said.

The Squamish area, located about an hour north of Vancouver, is a destination for many outdoor enthusiasts, from rock climbers to mountain bikers, hikers and kitesurfers, many of whom travel and sleep in vans and motorhomes.

But due to limited campsites and ever-increasing interest in the area, people have to find places that are not intended for camping, and some leave trash and human waste behind.

“At the height of summer, the amount of people coming to our community is significant and far beyond the infrastructure we have here to get everyone to camp properly and manage their camping experience the way they should be,” French said.

“This is very upsetting for the residents who live here,” he said.

French estimates that there are about 700 designated campsites in the area, but they are all regularly full.

“I think it’s safe to say that hundreds of cars and hundreds of people have camped in places that are not meant for camping,” he said, adding that places like Spit Road, a beautiful part of the city that juts out into Howe Strait . along with the sensitive estuary, have become hotspots.

Garbage is piled on the floor of a portable toilet on Spit Road in Squamish. (Presented by Tim Cyr)

Resident complaints included noise, but French said that this year, after a brief lull due to the pandemic, garbage and human waste are the number one concern.

“People who come to Squamish for adventure need to be prepared to take care of their own waste,” he said. “Because every summer we are crowded with visitors.”

He said there are toilets and garbage chutes along Spit Road, but he admits it’s not enough to meet demand.

Locals versus visitors

Thomasina Pidgeon is a Squamish resident who lives in a van and advocates for the community through the Vehicle Residents of Squamish group.

A distinction needs to be made between permanent car residents and tourists who pass through the city, Pidgeon said, and she is unhappy that the mess left by a few people is being blamed on a wider group.

“There are a lot of visitors to Squamish, and many of them do not practice “leave no trace”. They leave a lot of garbage, and, unfortunately, car owners are to blame for the most part,” she said.

But as far as solving the problem of overflowing trash cans, she thinks the answer is clear.

“This year I noticed that there are not as many toilets as last year. So if there is more garbage and waste, I mean put in a few more toilets and put in a few more trash cans,” Pidgeon said.

The French don’t think so.

“Yes, of course, the county could do more, but really, from my point of view, this is a matter of personal responsibility,” he said.

The acting mayor said there is a strategy to strengthen law enforcement in problem areas and move from an educational approach to law enforcement when needed.

Law enforcement is not helping permanent residents living in vehicles, Pidgeon said, many of whom have been forced to relocate there due to the high cost of housing in Squamish.

“If Squamish wants to be seen as an inclusive place, they need to have inclusive solutions, and that doesn’t include a bylaw that punishes people for sleeping,” she said.

Thomasina Pidgeon and her daughter Cedar leaned against their home in Squamish in a 2019 file photo. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

As for creating more space for the growing number of visitors and those who already live in vehicles in the city, French said the county has no plans to tackle it.

The 35-site Municipal Campground at Brennan Park is closed and only accessible during special events.

French hopes that people who visit Squamish maintain a respectful and considerate attitude towards themselves and their waste.