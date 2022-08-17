New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Far Left “squad” members rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rep. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., collected thousands of dollars in rent payments while pushing for rent cancellations during the pandemic, disclosure forms show.

Pressley reported grossing up to $117,500 from renting out four Boston properties in 2021, her latest financial disclosure form shows. Presley and her husband reported rental income of $5,000 to $15,000 a year, meaning she collected up to $132,500 in rent during the pandemic.

Tlaib has also maintained steady rental income. Fox News Digital reported last week that Tlaib pocketed up to $100,000 from the Detroit property throughout the pandemic.

Tlaib’s newest financial disclosure form, released last Thursday, shows she earned between $15,001 and $50,000 from renting the unit in 2021, while reporting the same salary range the previous year. Tlaib collected between $30,002 and $100,000 by renting out the property during the pandemic.

But as Presley and Tlaib quietly pulled the payments, they, along with other “squad” members, simultaneously pushed for rent cancellation.

In April 2020, Pressley, Tlaib and other progressives co-sponsored a bill with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to “freeze rent and home mortgage payments nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic.”

“We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and provide legal representation to those at risk of eviction,” Presley wrote in a December 2020 tweet.

In March 2021, progressives reintroduced a bill that would freeze rent for tenants until April 2022 and require the federal government to reimburse landlords for unpaid rent during the pandemic.

“As the economic impact of this pandemic worsens and the threat of eviction and homelessness looms large for families across the country, we must take all steps to keep families safe, forgive all rent arrears, and ensure that the credit scores of struggling families remain untainted,” Presley said in March 2021.

Tlaib, meanwhile, echoed Presley’s sentiment.

“I’m joining Rep. @IlhanOmar and colleagues for a press conference on the Rent & Mortgage Cancellation Act,” Tlaib tweeted during the bill’s reintroduction. “Our residents need help during this ongoing pandemic & this legislation seeks to help ensure our neighbors have the housing they need.”

Pressley’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by publication. Tlaib’s office did not respond to an earlier inquiry into her rent collection while pressing for the cancellation of the rent.