New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Incumbent “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., narrowly defeated her primary challenger Dan Samuels in the race for the Democratic nomination to represent Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Samuels, a pro-police candidate and former Minneapolis City Council member, has offered a more focused policy approach and won key endorsements from statewide leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Omar from Somalia, who was elected to the Congress for the first time in 2018, has had a political career mired in controversy.

As part of the notorious House “Squad,” Omar, a former member of the Minnesota State House of Representatives, supported far-left policies and made questionable comments about Israel during his short tenure in Congress.

Omar, Bowman, left-wing activists call for impeachment of Clarence Thomas

In June 2021, Omar made headlines and drew backlash from colleagues when she claimed that the US and Israel had committed “unspeakable atrocities” similar to those of the Taliban and Hamas.

Meanwhile, Omar accused Israel of committing “war crimes” after indiscriminately firing thousands of missiles at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv following days of clashes between Israel and Hamas.

Ilhan Omar tells CNN: I regret equating us and Israel with the Taliban, blames Jewish lawmakers

Omar has previously faced criticism for tweeting that Israel has “hypnotized” the world and suggesting that pro-Israel organizations pay politicians to support the Jewish state, along with her support for anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS). Movement.

is following George Floyd Death in May, Omar was one of the leading proponents of the “defund the police” movement. In October 2021, Omar blamed law enforcement officers for the rise in crime across Minneapolis, accusing them of not fulfilling their oath of office.

“We also have to recognize that the lack of policing and lawlessness in our city right now is due to two factors,” Omar said at a town hall event in Minneapolis.

Click here to get the Fox News app

One of them, she said, “is that the police choose not to fulfill their oath of office and provide public safety to the citizens they serve.”

Unlike her colleagues, who have not officially decided whether President Biden will seek re-election in 2024, Omar said in June that he would “actually” support her.

Fox News’ Houston Keane and Yale Halon contributed to this report.