special – Democratic primary challenger leftist “squad” member Rep. Rep. Corey Bush, D-Mo., has been calling her out on her police position, as well as the large sums spent on private security despite those calls. , ahead of Tuesday’s election.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Democratic Missouri State Senator Steve Roberts argued that voters in the state’s 1st Congressional District were experiencing “buyer’s remorse” for electing Bush and pledged to work on the road to support policies that concerned citizens of the district. About including crimes.

“[Bush] It continues to say that we need to defund the police department. I will tell you, in every community meeting, town hall meeting, our business leaders meeting, they say the number one problem facing the city of St. Louis and the county is crime. And nobody believes that defunding the police is the right solution to that problem,” Roberts said.

“If anything, we need better policing, but we need more funding for better training. I mean, we’re more than 100 officers short of what we need in the St. Louis City Department alone. And that causes this line of police fraud to continue. Division without any real solution to our crime problems in the region,” he added.

REP. Condemned Corey Bush for associating with a supporter who said he wanted to ‘set Israel on fire’

Roberts criticized the “hypocrisy” of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on Bush’s own private security while still calling for defunding the police, as well as voting against measures that would protect the Supreme Court and their families.

“You have Congresswoman Bush who has spent nearly half a million dollars on her own personal security while calling for defunding the police, voting against pay raises for Capitol Police officers who help save her life and other members of Congress, and then our first black woman. Voted against security for a Supreme Court justice,” he said, referring to the recent swearing-in of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“I don’t understand how someone can justify spending so much money on their own personal security, but then say there is no security for anyone else,” he added. “I believe the annual salary of a Secret Service agent is about $150,000 and she spent three times that on her detail trying to pull it back for anyone else.”

Asked about the possibility of Republicans winning control of the House of Representatives in November, Roberts said he would work on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation, and indicated that his service in Congress was not about him. Not so with Bush.

DEM REP. Cory Bush Biden running for re-election: ‘I don’t want to answer that question’

He also cited his time as a Democrat in the Republican-controlled Missouri state legislature as evidence that he has the ability to work across the aisle.

“I know what it’s like to operate when the opposition is outnumbered,” he said. “I believe at the federal level, the numbers will be closer. But in my last six years in the state legislature, I’ve built and passed some of my best legislation. , looking for a compromise.”

He criticized Bush’s approach to public service and accused residents of not working with others while not getting everything she wanted.

“When people voted for Congresswoman Bush two years ago, they weren’t sure what they were getting. And what we’re seeing in the field, hearing on the phone, people are getting a lot of buyer’s remorse,” he said. “You have someone who is not only disinterested in this region, but is really hurting the growth and development of St. Louis City and St. Louis County.”

“When I wake up every day, my focus is not on my Twitter, my social media accounts. My focus is on the Capitol, getting the job done like I’ve been doing for six years in the state. The Legislature,” he later added.

“We need to come together, and now to have an elected official who says if I don’t get everything I want, I don’t want to be anything is bad for our democracy and no. Solve anything,” he said.

Roberts has come under fire in 2015 following allegations of sexual assault by two women. He settled with both women, but maintained no wrongdoing.

On August 2nd, voters will go to the polls to vote in Missouri’s primary election.