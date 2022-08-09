New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A prominent committee working to expand its ranks in Congress received a significant cash injection from unknown donors after members of a left-wing “squad” warned about the dangers of dark money in politics, according to federal filings reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The Justice Democrats PAC, which ran the likes of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Missouri Rep. Cory Bush into office, received $300,000 from Organize for Justice in May, Federal Election Commission records show. The money is parked in the committee’s non-contribution account, which is used on ads supporting or opposing candidates.

Organize for Justice is a sister nonprofit to Justice Democrats PAC. The nonprofit obscures its funding, making it virtually impossible to trace who is behind the six-figure cash infusion, their single largest donation for the 2022 election cycle.

However, this is not the only source of support they receive from a source that hides their donors. Way to Win, a left-leaning nonprofit that also promotes far-left politicians in the mold of the Justice Democrats, gave $100,000 to the PAC in 2020, their filings show.

The donation runs counter to the beliefs of many of the politicians they helped elect.

Ocasio-Cortez — who was elected primarily with the help of Justice Democrats, but also previously appeared in paperwork as the group’s “governor” — believes dark money is “destroying our democracy, our country and our planet.”

Ocasio-Cortez said in 2018 that black money is used to sway voters. “This is the enemy of democracy. Period.”

“When politicians and corporations weave their dark web of campaign finance, they create a ticking time bomb for foreign adversaries,” she continued. “To make our democracy safe, we need to raise a lot of money.”

Justice Democrats, meanwhile, faced a mixed election cycle, with more negatives than positives.

The group won Pennsylvania with Summer Lee narrowly winning the Democratic primary in the state’s 12th Congressional District.

However, two races in Illinois did not go in their favor. Mary Newman, who currently represents Illinois’ Third Congressional District, lost her primary bid to represent the state’s newly redrawn Sixth Congressional District against incumbent Representative Sean Kasten.

and former Kina Collins President Joe Biden Transition Team and Task Force for Gun Violence Prevention, failed to secure her party’s nomination to represent Illinois’ 7th Congressional District. Collins faces incumbent Rep. Danny Davis.

The Justice Democrats did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on their dark money.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris contributed reporting.