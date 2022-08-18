Spurs will attack Malinowski from Atalanta?

BUTAntonio Conte continues to brag about his ability to achieve Tottenham spending money on players of all ages, with the Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovsky last target on his radar. The 29-year-old Ukraine international is also of interest, of course not to Nottingham Forest, but Malinovskiy is believed to be interested in a move to Spurs, possibly in an early season on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. campaign.

Speaking of Les, at least it’s reported that they’re getting close to Husem Aouar Lyon, but the clubs have yet to agree on a fee for the 24-year-old midfielder, who has one cap for France.

Barcelona and Manchester United may show the look of decadent fallen giants, but they are still the absolute titans of transfer gossip and no matter how hard we try, we can’t keep them away from The Mill. leopards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang we have been very busy this summer, and according to the latest data, Chelsea is his preferred next destination, but the Catalan club wants a minimum of €27m for him.

Mandatory daily summary Manchester United gossip starts with talk of a whopping £110m bid for Joao Felix, but Atlético Madrid are determined to keep the 22-year-old Portugal star. A more realistic goal is Christian Pulisic, who Chelsea are happy to let go, with The Times suggesting the American could move to Old Trafford on a season-long loan. Oh, and United have also targeted the Everton goalkeeper. Asmir Begovic74 years old though Swiss national team Borussia Mönchengladbach Jan Sommer may be a more likely goalie target.

With all these potential earnings, at least some players will have to leave and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return to Crystal Palace for £10m, especially if United manage to acquire Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Meunier. But this summer, the word “if” has fundamentally changed the history of Old Trafford’s transfer.