Spurs looking for Conte

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 3rd (Note: this is not necessarily a prediction by David Hytner, but an average of our authors’ advice)

Position last season 4th

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker) 12-1

perspectives

Daniel Levy kicked the habit of a lifetime and in the process helped raise the level of optimism among Tottenham fans. The chairman usually likes to wait during the transfer window, hoping for good deals, but this summer he moved at the beginning of the summer, having completed most of the incoming cases by mid-July. This particularly pleased one person, and if Antonio Conte is happy, then everyone else is happy. The manager wanted to hit the ground running during his first pre-season at the club to build on the momentum created by the surge in the Champions League win last May and with a plethora of new signings there is a sense of clarity and cohesion.

01:06 Ready for Premier League 2022-2023: Tottenham – video

The previous summer seems like a distant world. It was then that Nuno Espiritu Santo was named manager – after a 72-day search, to a disappointing reaction – and Harry Kane wanted to leave. Conte has changed everything since he took over from Nuno last November, imposing his will on Levy and the rest of the club. Another tipping point was a £150m capital increase that Levy oversaw from majority shareholder Enik at the end of last season.

The team has quality – led by Kane and Son Heung Min – and impressive depth. Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea’s manager, believes Spurs “may have the strongest side they’ve ever built” and could find his club’s third-place finish last season in jeopardy. What would be even better for Spurs would be to win a trophy; they demanded only one in the 21 years of Levi’s reign.

Manager

Everyone knows what Conte values ​​in a team – the mentality, the physical strength and fitness, and a bit of talent in the final third to make a difference. After two transfer windows and 28 league appearances, he seems to have got what he wanted. Or at least be close to it – the Italian gives the impression that he can never be truly satisfied. Last season it was doubtful he would go that far as he was threatening and world-class funky, but he got the club back into the Champions League and declared himself “totally involved in this project” at the start of the pre-season. Everyone is behind him, not least the fans, and each of his players knows exactly what is required of him. History shows that Conte tends to leave sooner rather than later, exhausting everyone. Before he does, he usually wins.

Antonio Conte addresses his players during pre-season training at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. Photo: Tottenham Hotspur/Getty Images

transfer coup

Yves Bissuma may be the exception in Conte’s best lineup – a rare player under six feet tall, even if it’s only an inch or so, though it’s not that he lacks the strength that is a must for a manager. Bissuma, who came from Brighton for an initial £25m, is doing a great job of getting the ball back, whether it’s tackles or interceptions. But what will quicken the Spurs support pulse and give Conte a new dimension in central midfield is his ability to work with it, breaking lines and creating chances.

Impact of the World Cup

Kane will carry England’s hopes and dreams, but overall Conte might think he hasn’t suffered too much from the mid-season tournament. Eric Dyer is not expected to go with England, while Clement Lenglet will have to fight for the France squad. Colombia’s Davinson Sanchez, Mali’s Bissuma and Sweden’s Dejan Kulusevski will watch the game from a distance, while the English trio of Jed Spence, Ryan Sessegnon and Oliver Skipp are not on Gareth Southgate’s plans and Lucas Moura has not played for Brazil since 2018 .

Alternative rides during the World Cup

Dar Skywalk at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium exclusively for adrenaline junkies. Reach the glass walkway at the top – 46.8 meters above the field – and then take the fastest way down, a controlled descent over the edge in harness.

Hot Selling Shirts

The club has a bona fide commercial phenom in Son, whose activities are linked to his native South Korea, where 12 million of his 52 million compatriots call the Spurs their favorite team, but they go way beyond that. The club sells up to 700 Son 7 shirts on a matchday in north London, and its Golden Boot win last season has further boosted its status. The striker built a good image through hard work and incredible focus, accomplishing the extraordinary feat of earning the respect of opposing fans.

Careerist

Kane has around 13 million followers on Instagram and seems to enjoy giving people a glimpse into his life off the pitch, not to mention the odd behind-the-scenes clip of his Tottenham teammates. Since the end of last season, Kane has been sharing photos and footage of his appearances on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the Icon Series golf event in New Jersey.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

If Spurs were a Netflix document…

It will be a follow-up to Amazon’s 2019-2020 release, which starred Jose Mourinho, who was specially cast in the role. Can Conte match him in terms of on-screen ease, especially in chats with players in the manager’s office? This version will be more severe, with players feeling sick and/or passing out after Gian Piero Ventrone’s fitness routine and possibly a fight involving Richarlison. Ideally with Conte.