San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has never shied away from touching on hot button issues and giving his own hot take on the state of the country.

Popovich was in New York City on Saturday and spoke at Jay-Z’s Social Justice Summit. The event honored attorney Barry Scheck for his work on the Innocence Project.

In his speech, Popovich said he had no idea there were racists “to this degree” in the US

Award recipient Barry Scheck and Gregg Popovich pose for a photo together as they host the United Justice Coalition's inaugural Social Justice Summit with acclaimed activists, entertainers, advocates, experts and more at Center415 on July 23, 2022 in New York City.

(Sharif Ziadat/Getty Images for United Justice Coalition)

“This is the country we live in. I don’t have the answers, but it pisses me off. It hurts me. It upsets me. And I wonder where I live? I live in a country I don’t know. There are. I know there are racists, I understand. But “I don’t know that it has reached this level, and injustice and the quest for power is so prevalent that we are in the position we are now,” he said.

Popovich has been very clear about his political stance over the past five years.

He has routinely criticized the policies of former President Trump and other Republican politicians.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks on during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2022 play-in tournament at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

In 2020, he supported a vote in Austin to cut the police budget and called Trump “blatantly racist” and those who don’t understand the Black Lives Matter movement are “simply ignorant.”

In February 2021, he called Trump’s second impeachment after the Capitol riots a “good move”. He blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott in March 2021 for lifting mask orders, and later that year compared Christopher Columbus to Adolf Hitler.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich signals to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, March 7, 2022, in San Antonio.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Aside from that, Popovich led the Spurs to five NBA championships. He is also the all-time regular-season wins leader with 1,344.

