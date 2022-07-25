New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has never shied away from touching on hot button issues and giving his own hot take on the state of the country.

Popovich was in New York City on Saturday and spoke at Jay-Z’s Social Justice Summit. The event honored attorney Barry Scheck for his work on the Innocence Project.

In his speech, Popovich said he had no idea there were racists “to this degree” in the US

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This is the country we live in. I don’t have the answers, but it pisses me off. It hurts me. It upsets me. And I wonder where I live? I live in a country I don’t know. There are. I know there are racists, I understand. But “I don’t know that it has reached this level, and injustice and the quest for power is so prevalent that we are in the position we are now,” he said.

Popovich has been very clear about his political stance over the past five years.

He has routinely criticized the policies of former President Trump and other Republican politicians.

Warriors step Curry opens up about leaving his mark on basketball despite criticism

In 2020, he supported a vote in Austin to cut the police budget and called Trump “blatantly racist” and those who don’t understand the Black Lives Matter movement are “simply ignorant.”

In February 2021, he called Trump’s second impeachment after the Capitol riots a “good move”. He blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott in March 2021 for lifting mask orders, and later that year compared Christopher Columbus to Adolf Hitler.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Aside from that, Popovich led the Spurs to five NBA championships. He is also the all-time regular-season wins leader with 1,344.