Spouses of world leaders together with the first lady of Ukraine will discuss post-war life.

The spouses of world leaders will be speaking about Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction this weekend during the second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, hosted by the country’s first lady, Olena Zelenska.
Some of Ms Zelenskaya’s colleagues will participate via video link from studios in Brussels, Warsaw, London and Washington. The main studio hosting the event on Saturday will be located in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
In a statement released earlier this month, Ms. Zelenskaya, who initiated the summit last year, said that this year’s focus will be on human capital because reconstruction discussions often focus too much on the economy and infrastructure.
“But any discussions about the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine are meaningless if they do not put the restoration of the moral and physical health of people at the forefront,” the statement said.
In his Friday evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last year’s conference was an example of the first couple’s soft power being used to solve problems and expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s event.
The inaugural summit of the first spouses took place in August last year, and 11 first ladies from all over the world visited Kyiv. Along with some of the first gentlemen, several other people participated via video link. Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State and First Lady of the United States, remotely addressed the group.
Earlier this week, Ms Zelenskaya, in a rare appearance by her first foreign spouse before Congress, shared photos of children whose lives have been ravaged by the war and asked for more weapons to defend against what she called the “Russian hunger games.” apart families.
She also hopes to raise funds to restock ambulances in Ukraine through United24Ukrainian public charity, during the summit on Saturday.
Mrs. Zelenskaya gained some star power draw attention to this year’s summit, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine. One of the remote studios is expected to feature David Beckham, a UNICEF ambassador, as well as actors Richard Gere, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Ms. Kunis, married to Mr. Kutcher, was born in Ukraine. The couple raised millions of dollars as part of crowdfunding to support displaced Ukrainians earlier this year.