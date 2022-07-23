Spouses of world leaders together with the first lady of Ukraine will discuss post-war life.

The spouses of world leaders will be speaking about Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction this weekend during the second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, hosted by the country’s first lady, Olena Zelenska.

Some of Ms Zelenskaya’s colleagues will participate via video link from studios in Brussels, Warsaw, London and Washington. The main studio hosting the event on Saturday will be located in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

In a statement released earlier this month, Ms. Zelenskaya, who initiated the summit last year, said that this year’s focus will be on human capital because reconstruction discussions often focus too much on the economy and infrastructure.