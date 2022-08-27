Sports minister calls for ‘change’ at Hockey Canada as calls for resignation rise

Warning: This story contains sexual content that may cause concern to readers.

As calls mount for leaders of Canada’s national hockey organization to resign over sexual harassment scandals, federal sports minister Pascal Saint-Onge is calling for “change” within the organization.

St. Onge told CBC News. House that she was horrified by the details of a video the man said he watched of alleged gang sexual assault in 2003 involving that year’s Junior World Championship hockey players.

Asked if news of the video and other recent misconduct scandals should lead to resignations among Hockey Canada’s leaders, St. Onge said the organization has lost “the trust of Canadians.”

“I’m just as concerned as all Canadians,” she said. “Also my fellow parliamentarians who demanded the resignation of the board and directors.

“I feel the same way that there must be changes within the organization.

“I am using every tool I have… to create and implement these changes in Hockey Canada. But at some point, they also need to look at themselves… Are they the right people to implement the changes that Canadians are asking for? They need to take responsibility for what happens in their own organization, and that’s not enough yet.”

This is one of Saint Onge’s strongest comments on Hockey Canada’s leadership. She has previously said that more diversity is needed in leadership roles within the hockey organization and on its board of directors.

“Extremely disturbing and terrifying”

The man who said he viewed the video told CBC News that he recently gave police the names of two players he recognized from the video who went on to play in the NHL.

The man said the video shows two players entering a hotel room, where about six other players stand naked and masturbate around a heavily drunk woman while one man penetrates her.

“It’s extremely disturbing and terrifying,” St. Onge said. “I think it’s very clear that there are problems in this sport.”

St. Onge said a “huge problem for society” is that players suspected of committing attacks are “not held accountable”.

Police are investigating three alleged gang sexual assaults by former junior hockey players. The allegations cover the period from 2003 to 2018.

All of them are allegedly connected with a group of players who humiliate a lonely drunk woman. In two cases, police have reopened investigations over the past month in response to public outcry over the lack of charges.

None of the allegations were proven in court.

“Culture of Silence”

Asked if these three cases could be just the tip of the iceberg, Saint-Onge said it was hard to say.

“It does raise extremely disturbing questions about what happens during these events, during the post-tournament celebrations,” St. Onge said. “And how aware these players are about sexual violence and consent and all the topics that we talk about. [about] now in society.

St. Onge said Hockey Canada “must recognize the depth of the problem”.

To date, only one member of Hockey Canada’s leadership, Chairman Michael Brind’Amour, has retired early.

Olympian Marnie McBean confirmed to CBC News that a crisis management firm hired by Hockey Canada recently withdrew an offer to put her on an oversight team because she had made it clear she wanted to remove management members.

Marnie McBean says she was asked to join Hockey Canada’s supervisory committee, but the offer was withdrawn after she lobbied for a change in leadership. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

St. Onge said it could not ask Hockey Canada leaders to resign because all government-funded sports organizations are independent. But she said the organization needs to take a hard look at itself and take responsibility for what’s happening.

Since she became Sports Minister more than eight months ago, her office said she has become aware of a large number of allegations against at least eight different sports organizations.

According to Saint-Onge, the charges include sexual assault, abuse and psychological abuse. In some cases, she added, coaches are accused of crossing the line and pushing athletes too far to be the best.

WATCH | About $9 million was paid out in settlements: Hockey Canada has paid 21 sexual harassment claims since 1989. Duration 2:58 Since 1989, Hockey Canada officials have said the organization has paid nearly $9 million in compensation to 21 people who have reported sexual harassment.

In April, St. Onge announced that Canada would open the first Office of a Sports Integrity Commissioner to oversee the complaints process, conduct preliminary investigations and maintain a database of sanctions imposed.

This new office began accepting incident reports on June 20th.

But sports ethics commissioner Sarah-Yves Pelletier told CBC News her office can only investigate incidents involving national sports organizations that have signed up for it.

Lawyer and former professional swimmer Sarah-Yves Pelletier opened the store in May as Canada’s first sports ethics commissioner. (Sarah Eve Pelletier/LinkedIn)

Negotiations are underway for more than 40 sports organizations to sign up at the commissioner’s office on issues such as insurance and legal liability, Pelletier said. So far, only four organizations have joined the effort: the Canadian Gaming Council, Canada Sport for Life, Volleyball Canada and Weightlifting Canada.

This means that the office must reject complaints about other organizations.

“Right now, if people can’t reach us with their complaints, it might not be the best time to waste if they file a complaint,” Pelletier told CBC News. “Because, unfortunately, at this stage, he will not be able to move on.”

Hotline under fire

Some cases may be referred to Sport Canada, which has a sports support line launched in 2018.

This hotline has recently come under fire for handling complaints from hockey players. CBC News reported this month that, until recently, callers to this hotline who wanted to report a bad hockey experience were directed to either a law firm or an insurance company chosen by Hockey Canada.

Henein Hutchinson Law Firm is a well-known criminal defense firm known for high-profile court cases, some of which involve defending individuals accused of sexual harassment. St. Onge said she’s heard from athletes that third-party organizations paid directly by sports organizations don’t feel “independent enough”.

Hockey Canada has hired the firm Henine to investigate allegations of gang sexual assault by members of the 2018 Junior World Team in London, Ontario.

Hockey Canada last month pledged to sign a contract with the Office of the Sports Integrity Commissioner as part of its plan to combat so-called “toxic behavior” both on and off the ice. This is yet to be done.

St. Onge said sports organizations like Hockey Canada will need to apply to the Sports Integrity Commissioner’s Office by April 2023. Asked why the office was opened before all sports organizations signed it, St-Onge said the sports commissioner is independent. and responsible for his work.

“What we’ve done as a government is put $16 million in the latest budget so they have all the resources they need to implement this new system,” she said.

“We are creating something new in Canada that has never happened before.”

Pelletier said her office is just getting started and is “working hard and fast” to begin preventing and responding to reports of abuse and discrimination.

“There is simply no room in sports for any form of abuse,” Pelletier said. “We are going to work hard to fulfill our mandate and be part of the changes that the sports system needs at the moment.”

The House of Commons committee holding public hearings on Hockey Canada’s sexual harassment allegations is expected to resume next month when Parliament returns.