Sports investigation continues with the departure of Texas Tech’s fall third female coach from USA Today

The first is women’s basketball. Then it was softball. Fresh, women’s tennis.

For the third time in less than two years, the head coach of women’s sports at Texas Tech has left the school amid an investigation and allegations of misconduct toward athletes.

“It’s a disturbing pattern,” said Jonathan Katz, a sports psychologist who has worked with professional and college athletes and served as a sports psychology consultant to the University of Texas men’s and women’s tennis teams. “That’s obvious. I don’t think anyone can ignore that.

It began with a detailed investigation by USA TODAY Sports and The Intercollegiate in August 2020 into player allegations of harassment by the women’s head basketball coach and her top assistant. Both were fired immediately.

in depth:Texas Tech ‘stirring’ after losing third female coach in less than two years

Six weeks later, the softball coach resigned under similar circumstances.

Now, nine former tennis players who competed on the team between 2014 and 2021, the parents of two players and a former Texas Tech employee familiar with the allegations have spoken to USA TODAY Sports about allegations of abuse by former head women’s coach Todd Petty. He resigned in June and denied the allegations.

Katelyn Jackson, who helped lead Texas Tech to four straight Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA Tournament from 2015 to 2018, said Petty violated players’ personal space during the outburst.

“He ran up in my face and said, ‘What are you doing? Are you (expletive) kidding me?'” Jackson said. “I remember one time he got so close to my face, I pulled back and I was like, ‘I’m trying.’ And he’s like, ‘You’re not trying to (expletive).’ ”