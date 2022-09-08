Sports in mourning, English events suspended in honor of the monarch

Sports will hold a day of mourning for the Queen on Friday, while the third Test between England and South Africa, the PGA Championship at Wentworth and other major events will be suspended for at least a day in respect.

It is understood that several sports, including the Premier League, will hold emergency talks on Friday to discuss whether sports should resume over the weekend, with most hoping to do so depending on public sentiment.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 96 Read more

Several sports met on Thursday to discuss plans, with one observer saying part of the talks focused on whether to pause for a day or two to commemorate the Queen’s death. Another attendee said they thought sports would resume on Saturday, although he indicated that everyone would keep the public spirit in mind for the next 24 hours.

The ECB is believed to be considering various options for a third Test between England and South Africa at the Oval, ranging from applying to the ICC to extend the match by an extra day to canceling it entirely. However, at this stage, it is considered more likely that the test will continue this weekend with an appropriate sign of respect.

On Thursday, play in the current PGA Championship was immediately suspended the day after the news broke, and races in Southwell were also halted.

In Arsenal’s Europa League game against Zurich, both groups of players entered the second half and gathered around the center circle for a minute’s silence. Manchester United’s Europa League game against Real Sociedad proceeds as planned after the club said in a statement: “Following the guidance of the FA and UEFA, today’s UEFA Europa League match against Real Sociedad will proceed as planned. , at Old Trafford.

Players and fans of Zurich and Arsenal observed a minute of silence before the second half of the Europa League match on Thursday. Photo: FreshFocus/MB Media/Getty

“There will be a minute of silence before the start of the match, allowing teams, match officials and everyone present to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will be flown at half mast as a token of our deep respect.”

On Friday at the Italian Grand Prix before the first practice, Formula 1 will hold a moment of silence for all teams. In a statement, Sports Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali said: “Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For more than seven decades, she has devoted her life to public service with dignity and devotion and has inspired many people around the world.

“Formula 1 extends its deepest condolences to the royal family and people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”