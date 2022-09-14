Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham Spurs stunned by double on their last legs

All of a sudden this place exploded, green and white went berserk, and why not? They have never experienced this before and how to do it. Sporting Lisbon won their first two Champions League games for the first time, scoring two goals in stoppage time to give them a victory over Tottenham Hotspur and leave Antonio Conte standing there wondering what just happened. He talked about the importance of a strong team, about how substitutions can change the course of a game, and he was right, but Paulinho and Artur Gomez came off the bench for that.

“We may not have deserved to win, but at the same time I think we didn’t deserve to lose,” Conte said. He insisted that it was a “very high level” lesson required by a competition where “mistakes pay”. On an interesting evening, when their former player Marcus Edwards drew applause for his Maradona moment, the Spurs had chances to win it and certainly didn’t expect to lose: 22 shots didn’t lead to a goal until regulation time was up.

Part of this may have been because Conte saw that chances mostly fell on full-backs rather than his strikers. Emerson Royal had three and Harry Kane and Richarlison each had one good chance and Son Heung Min had none.

Then, in the 90th minute, Pedro Porro scored a brilliant long pass to the right, turned around and landed a beautiful twisting shot towards the far post. Hugo Lloris saved it – “the best save in the game”, as Conte called it – but from the corner Paulinho jumped above Emerson and hit the net.

Notably, it didn’t even end, Artur came out to play out the last few seconds and instead rushed into the area from the left to score a sensational second in the 93rd minute, leaving the Spurs to mourn those who eluded them, especially at the beginning of each half. a succession of crosses caused problems for Sporting but did not ultimately result in a breakthrough.

He was the first to see how Richarlison hit the lawn from close range after a curling ball from Ivan Perisic. Emerson’s vicious cross then streaked straight across the six-meter box, past five people. And with a throw, the ball fell on Emerson not far from the gate. Falling back, unable to tame him completely, the Brazilian was only able to throw him over the bar. Other, thinner and sharper paths to the goal were spotted by Kane, who slipped twice in his attacking teammates only to raise the flag. The second one, superbly done, saw Richarlison beat Antonio Adana to a smooth finish, but he knew his run had started behind the last defender.

Not that it was all “spurs”, far from it. Edwards gladly faced his former club again, providing the first chance of the game, running to find Francisco Trincao, whose shot was saved by Lloris. However, Trinkau made another attempt when Gonzalo Inacio forced him to flee. And Edwards cut. Sporting were ready to get up and run, and their trio was mobile: Edwards started in the center, but appeared from the right, left and deeper.

Arthur celebrates the victory of the Lisbon “Sporting”. Photograph: Carlos Rodriguez/Getty Images

There was also quality, a big roar cheering spin and Edwards’ fine footwork. Defender Matheus Reis hit Kane with a nutmeg heel, turning the world upside down. This caused applause, but the moment when the Sporting fans opened their mouths and applauded, applause resounded throughout the arena, came shortly before the break.

Mini Messi? It was more like Maradona. Edwards picked up the ball in midfield, spun around and beat Eric Dier, not once, but twice, pulled away from Perisic and rushed towards Tottenham, delivering the ball to Trincao. The ball came back, Edwards twisted his hip, dodged Christian Romero and then hit with the toe of his boot. It bounced off Lloris twice, somehow meandering under him and past the post.