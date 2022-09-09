Sport after sport What events were affected by the Queen’s death?

All Premier League and English Football League games this weekend have been postponed in a show of respect, while matches scheduled for the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League, the Women’s Championship and the Women’s FA Cup have also been cancelled, as has all grassroots football. Further updates regarding Premier League and EFL matches during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

The Scottish Football Association has announced the postponement of all professional games over the weekend, while all football matches in Northern Ireland and Wales are also suspended.

Cricket

Cricket will resume on Saturday, including the third Men’s Test between England and South Africa, currently scheduled as the third day of five, and the first Women’s T20 between England and India.

Scene at the Oval in London on Friday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

rugby union

Both games of the first round of Friday night’s Premier League matches were cancelled. Sale’s home clash with Northampton has been rescheduled for Sunday, while the western derby between Bristol and Ban at Ashton Gate is now played on Saturday.

The Premier League Rugby has confirmed that the four matches scheduled for the weekend will play out as planned. Leicester’s trip to Exeter, the London Irish against Worcester and Newcastle against Harlequins will also take place on Saturday, with Gloucester hosting Wasps on Sunday. The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive play this weekend and the women’s test between Scotland and Spain is also not taking place on Sunday.

rugby league

The RFL has postponed Friday’s league game between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams but the first Super League knockout play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will take place as it takes place in Perpignan, France. Following discussion, the RFL confirmed that matches at all levels would take place over the weekend.

Boxing

The Women’s Middleweight Championship bout between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields in London has been rescheduled for October 15th.

Golf

Play was suspended for a day at the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday, with no play on Friday, but the tournament will resume for 54 holes two days after Saturday.

Scene at Wentworth on Thursday. Photograph: Adam Davy/Pennsylvania.

horse racing

The last day of the meeting at St Leger in Doncaster was rescheduled for Sunday after the British Racing Authority announced the cancellation of all Saturday matches as a “permanent sign of respect”. Sunday races in Musselburgh have been canceled due to the fact that the Queen’s body will rest in Edinburgh.

Athletics

The Great North Run and Parkrun will continue this weekend as scheduled. Organizers canceled the 5K sister event of the Great North Run on Friday, but Sunday’s half marathon will continue.

To ride a bike

Friday’s leg of the Tour of Britain was canceled immediately and later on Thursday evening the rest of the race, which was due to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was canceled entirely. Gonzalo Serrano was declared the winner based on his position in the general classification. The Vuelta a España continues in Spain, where a minute of silence was observed on Friday before stage 19.

formula one

Foreign sport continues as planned with the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, with a minute of silence before practice on Friday and another before the race.

Tennis

The US Open continues in New York with the men’s singles semi-finals on Friday, the women’s final on Saturday and the men’s singles final on Sunday. Doubles and wheelchair competitions will also continue.