Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., said he was “swatted” at his home around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Green made the announcement on Twitter and thanked law enforcement for handling the situation professionally. The term “swatting” refers to the illegal practice of making false police reports in an attempt to get law enforcement to raid an innocent person’s home.

“Last night, I passed out after 1am,” Green wrote Wednesday morning. “I can’t thank my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County enough.”

“More details to come,” she added.

Green has yet to explain what happened. The Floyd County Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Green is a particularly divisive member of the Republican Party and has had to apologize several times for making outrageous claims.

