In an interview Sunday on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. R-Texas. Beth Van Duyen has condemned President Biden for his dangerous border policies, arguing that the administration will be ignored until Democratic Party supporters recognize the problem.

REP. Beth Van Duyen: In other words, they are saying ‘we don’t care’ about human traffickers and sex traffickers who are coming more and more. They say they don’t care about people Coming through Mexico, are being raped daily. They don’t care. They don’t even have time to go there and see. They don’t bother to discuss what the plans are to stop it. Until people who support the Democratic Party, like Mayor Lightfoot in Chicago, start talking about it, they won’t fix it.

And then you think about what’s happening in those cities, the increase in crime that we’re seeing, the increase in deaths that we’re seeing. You’re right so it needs to be fixed, it’s the border states. Now, in every state This country is a border state. And you know? To prove it, we have to have buses going to those states to go to those cities. You know, it’s amazing what happens when it’s in your own backyard.

