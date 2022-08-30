New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., said one of his staffers received a call Tuesday from a man who came to the congressman’s office with an assault rifle and threatened to kill him.

The staffer, who the congressman said on Twitter had only been on the job for a month, wrote in an email screenshotted by Swalwell that the call came at 11:30 a.m.

“Ask me where Congressman Swalwell is now. Asks if you can talk to him. Gets into an argument about gay issues. Claims he has guns and wants to ‘f— him up,'” the staffer wrote in the message. “He brings guns (AR-15s) into the office to kill him and bring him up.”

Swalwell said he shared the message to show “the bloodshed is coming.” The latest threat comes after he shared a voicemail earlier this month on Twitter in which someone threatened to cut off the heads of him and his family.

US Capitol Police Address Threats to Disrupt Congressional Baseball Game

Threats against lawmakers nearly doubled to 9,000 last year, House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker previously told the House Appropriations Subcommittee on the legislative branch.

A 60-year-old Florida man, Paul Vernon Hofer pleaded guilty Threatening calls were made to two members of Congress earlier this year.

Threats sometimes lead to real-world violence. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. And five other people were shot and killed in June 2017 while practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

The FBI and Capitol Police did not return a request for comment Tuesday about the threat against Swalwell.