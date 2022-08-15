New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Spider-Man“Star Tom Holland is taking a break from social media for now.

The British actor, who is dating his Marvel co-star Zendaya, shared a video on Instagram, opening his caption with “Hello and goodbye.”

Holland explained his struggles with Instagram and Twitter specifically, saying, “I took a break from social media for my mental health.”

The 26-year-old continued, “When I read things about myself online I get caught up and I cringe. In the end, it was really bad for my mood, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Dakota Johnson Stars in ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff ‘Madame Web’

Be a member and a half of the beloved franchise A superior relationshipHolland is constantly in the headlines.

In an interview with GQ, Holland recently revealed that he Suffers from sleep paralysis – partly due to his huge rise in fame.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Holland partners with Stem4, a charity that supports teenage mental health.

The actor told fans in his video, “If you’re suffering, if you need help, download one of the apps that Stem4 offers. I have them all, I’ve tried them all, they’re all amazing.”

Holland received an outpouring of support after posting on Instagram, which included a message from Justin captioned “Love you brother” with a red heart emoji.

Click here to get the Fox News app