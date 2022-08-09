New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

‘Tis the season of fire cooking.

Even if you’re not embarking on an overnight adventure in a tent, cook up these spicy shrimp foil packets from Chef Kelly Lewton, owner of Two Unique Caterers and Event Planners. Still sounds like a festive treat.

“Foil packets are a fun, interactive grill concept where you mix and match thinly sliced ​​vegetables and meat/protein with herbs and spices, wrap tightly in foil and toss on the grill,” says Lewton, author of the new book. Make Your Own Party: Twenty Blueprints for a MYO Party!”

“What’s great about this Spicy Shrimp Foil Packets recipe is that both prep and cleanup are a breeze! This concept is great for outdoor cookouts, camping trips, and long holiday weekends. I love the unique presentation and the fresh, delicious result. The cooking technique.”

Spicy Shrimp Foil Packets by Chef Kelly Lewton

Makes 8-10 servings/packets

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking time: 10-12 minutes

Required:

2 pounds raw, 16/20 medium-sized shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tsp chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin, divided

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon chili flakes

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup diced fresh or canned pineapple

½ cup diced red onion

1 red pepper, sliced

1 medium tomato, sliced

2 tablespoons diced pickled jalapeño

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon ground coriander

8 to 10 pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil, torn into 12 x 14-inch sheets

1 to 2 avocados, sliced, or ½ cup of guacamole

4 tbsp chopped coriander

Directions:

1. Wash and dry the prawns.

2. In a large bowl, mix olive oil, chili powder. ½ teaspoon cumin seeds, salt and chilli flakes. Add shrimp and toss to coat.

3. To make the salsa, combine the black beans, pineapple, red onion, red pepper, tomato, jalapeno, and ginger in a medium bowl. Add lemon juice, coriander and remaining ½ teaspoon cumin. Mix gently to combine everything.

4. Arrange foil sheets and evenly divide black bean salsa mixture, top with 4 shrimp (if you have extra, divide evenly between each packet). Fold the packet and crimp sides tightly. Place in refrigerator or cooler for transport.

5. Place foil packets on grill, cover and cook until shrimp are translucent, 10 to 12 minutes.

6. Peel the foil packet and top with sliced ​​avocado and cilantro, if desired.

This original recipe is owned by chefkellilewton.com and shared with Fox News Digital.