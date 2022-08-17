Spending bill will cut emissions, but marginalized groups feel sold out

Enlarge this image toggle signature Gerald Herbert/AP

Gerald Herbert/AP

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed Tuesday by President Biden, includes more than $360 billion to tackle climate change. This is the largest investment ever made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions – what the White House and major environmental groups are touting as a huge victory for humanity.

But not everyone will equally benefit from the new bill, analysts and advocates warn. People living in areas that already deal with a lot of pollution fear that they will face more harm and climate risk, not less. And it could exacerbate existing environmental inequalities and lead to decades of unnecessary illness and suffering for people who are already marginalized.

“There are some parts [of the law] which are good, but there are some things that are really bad,” says Mijin Cha, a Western University professor who studies how to make the transition to a low-carbon economy more equitable for workers and society. “And parts [of the law] which are really bad, quite significant.”

The law provides for hundreds of billions of dollars to fight global warming by creating more solar and wind power, making buildings more energy efficient and helping people buy electric cars. Analysts estimate that this will help the United States cut global warming emissions by about 40% from 2005 levels by the end of the decade, a big step towards a truly low-carbon economy.

But in order to garner critical support from conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the bill is also investing in fossil fuels. It subsidizes the construction of new pipelines, guarantees the lease of new oil and gas drilling rigs, and encourages investment in nascent carbon capture technologies that will allow existing, highly polluting fossil fuel plants to operate longer.

This investment in fossil fuels led dozens of grassroots environmental organizations reject the bill, arguing that the harm to communities living near fossil fuel sites will outweigh the climate benefits. This is especially true for poor people, indigenous peoples and blacks, who are already more likely to live with more pollution and less access to clean energy.

“Now we are sitting with a lot of contradictions. [the bill] gives some funding to low-income communities, it also subsidizes fossil fuels,” says Huang Jong-Chung, climate director for the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition. “It seems that what the bill gives with one hand, it takes away with the other. “

For example, Jong-Chung says the new law could pay for air monitoring in southwest Detroit, where he lives and where people are getting sick from industrial air pollution. But at the same time, the law is investing in the fossil fuel industry, which could help keep these industries running for decades.

“It feels like we’re being sacrificed, like we’re being left behind,” Jong-Chung says. “It’s not good that this is the best we can get.”

The Biden administration disputes the idea that the law does not do enough for marginalized communities. “This is a direct investment to help clean up communities that have been bypassed and left behind,” said Ali Zaidi, President Biden’s deputy national climate adviser.

The White House estimates that the bill provides for more than $60 billion in so-called environmental justice spending. This includes money to cut emissions around U.S. ports, plant trees in city blocks that are hotter due to past racist housing policies, make electric cars more affordable, install solar panels, and make buildings more efficient in low-income areas.

BUT individual analytical assessments the law contains significantly less—about $45 billion—direct spending on environmental justice.

Zaidi admits the law isn’t perfect, but says it’s an “unprecedented amount of investment” that will bring widespread benefits to Americans.

“This bill is the product of a compromise,” he says, referring to the protracted congressional negotiations that eventually led to the bill’s passage. “Without compromise, there would be no bill.”

This rhetoric is disappointing to those who feel they are losing out on compromise. “I think it’s really bad for people. [who live] where you have a lot of poverty, where you have a lot of dirty energy,” says Kendall Dix, director of national policy for Taproot Earth, a climate justice organization based in Louisiana. He fears the new law will lead to more pollution along the Gulf Coast, where petrochemical industries are concentrated, and air pollution is already causing widespread disease and premature death.

“Will we be okay if some communities are written off?” Dix says. “What communities?”

Cha of Western University says there has been a long history of concentrating pollution in places where the poor or people of color live, in the name of general economic and technological progress. “We have this idea of ​​sacrificial zones, which is that there are only areas of the country that are so heavily polluted that we just sacrifice these communities,” she explains. “That will be continued in this bill.”