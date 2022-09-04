New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Friends” actress Lisa Kudrow has been labeled “one of the worst human beings” by “The Hills” star Spencer Pratt.

Chalk it up to things you thought you never wanted to hear. If you’re confused — rightly so.

In an effortlessly raw TikTok, the reality star, known for his candor and sarcasm, was asked to comment on the rudest celebrity he’s ever met.

He shared, “That’s easy, Phoebe from ‘Friends.’ Hands down, one of the worst human beings I’ve ever come in contact with.”

‘Friends’ alum Lisa Kudrow says she was fired from ‘Frasier’ before landing iconic role: It ‘wasn’t working’

In a subsequent post, Pratt recalls a ritzy party hosted by the chairman in Malibu of NBC In 2009. He and his wife, Heidi Pratt, were enjoying their “first real A-list elite party,” but “when we got there it was clear that no one wanted us there.”

He added: “As we were sitting there having some caviar, Phoebe came over and it was a bit of a shock as no one at the party had spoken to us.”

“We’re standing nearby,” said Pratt, who declined to call Kudrow by his real name BuffetAt that point Phoebe Buffett got up and faced me, telling Heidi that she should get away from me as soon as possible because I was going to murder Heidi and that I had the eyes of a serial killer.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

If you’re wondering if this is sarcasm, you’re not alone.

Pratt says, “Heidi waits to see if it’s a joke. Maybe it’s a bit, a skit … not laughing, she walks away. And that’s the rudest moment I’ve ever had with a human being.”

Pratt’s video, which has garnered thousands of likes and comments, offers a revealing glimpse into the recent crossover, whether entirely true or false. Reality television and the Hollywood elite.

During the MTV show, Pratt and Montag had a relationship Filmed in chaosHowever, The couple has made it clear on several occasions that the dispute escalated for the cameras. During the expected encounter, “Speedy” was married. They have been together since 2008 and are expecting their second child together in December.

Kudrow has not commented on the claims made about her in Pratt’s video.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A spokesperson for Pratt or Kudrow did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for publication.