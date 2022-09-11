Special teams hijinks, turnovers prove costly during Cincinnati Bengals loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

Since the Cincinnati Bengals signed long snapper Clark Harris 14 years ago, he hasn’t had a snap that he hasn’t played.

In Sunday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris was forced to leave the game with a biceps injury. And in the last 3 seconds of the game, the Bengals only needed to score the extra point to win the game.

Had Harris been healthy, the Bengals would have had two chances at the game-winning field goal. Instead, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell made a 53-yard field goal late in overtime to beat the Bengals 23–20.

With Harris unable to pick up the ball, third-string tight end Mitchell Wilcox had to fill a role he was unfamiliar with. Following Snapp’s blooper, kicker Evan McPherson had the extra point blocked. In overtime, after a high snap, McPherson missed a 29-yard field goal that would have won the game.

Two snaps squandered two potential game-winning drives by Joe Burrow. If not for special teams mistakes, Burrow would have started 2022 with one more game to add to his legend.

Burrow got the ball with 1:25 left in regulation, down six points and time expired. He got a TD on the Bengals’ final play of regulation, finding Ja’Mar Chase down the right sideline for the game-tying touchdown.

But Bengal did not make the extra point.

In overtime, Burrow led a 64-yard drive with perfect passes to Hayden Hurst and Samaje Perine to set up another game-winning field goal. McPherson missed again after a high snap by Wilcox.

The Bengals entered the game as the favorite in the AFC North, and it was still a close game at the end because of their slow-starting offense.

Burrow faced a 14-point second-quarter deficit, a Steelers scheme he was struggling to figure out, and a defensive line the Bengals couldn’t block.

In the beginning, Burrow was trying to do too much. On his first pass of the season, Burrow had four open receivers, but with pressure on his face in the left pocket, he stepped up and tried to force a pass to Tyler Boyd, who was in double coverage. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick threw a route for a pick-six that gave Pittsburgh a 7-0 lead.

On the next drive, the Bengals had a third down in Steelers territory, but the Bengals allowed Jonah Williams to force a drive-ending sack against Burrow. One series later, Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith hit Williams again for a strip sack fumble and another Bengals turnover.

Burrow threw two more interceptions in the second quarter. On one of them, he felt pressure and threw the ball to Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt. Then Burrow forced a throw to Boyd, who had three defenders around him, and was picked off again.

Burrow had his worst half against the Bengals. The only offense that worked in the first half were quick passes to Chase and a few first-down runs by Joe Mixon, and Cincinnati trailed 17-6 at halftime.

The Bengals won 17-14 in the third quarter after a touchdown throw at the goal line from Burrow to Boyd, and then they tied it in the fourth quarter. But the turnovers and missed field goals were too much for Cincinnati to overcome.