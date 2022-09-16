The Department of Justice’s purported investigation Former President Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified material was delayed in early September when U.S. District Judge Allyn Cannon ruled that documents seized during an Aug. 8 raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence must be first. Review by a special master.

The seized documents are alleged to have been taken from the White House to Trump’s private residence, The DOJ’s allegations may violate various federal laws. The request was granted by Canon Trump’s legal team should be a special master investigation Thousands of documents, including 103, were classified before the DOJ could proceed.

The Department of Justice then filed a motion requesting Cannon to lift the order. Cannon, a Trump-nominated judge who serves in the Southern District of Florida, formally denied the DOJ request. On Thursday, instead of appointing a special master recommended by the Trump team and agreed to by the government: Raymond J. Dairy.

Here’s what Here’s what you need to know about the man now front and center in the investigation:

Who is Raymond Deere?

Judge Raymond J. Derry is a former US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. He was on the post since 1982 to 1986.

After that, he served as the Chief Justice of the same district from 2007 to 2011. They now Judge on “senior status”. Meaning he is semi-retired but is still the president of on time. Department of Justice Noted that Deary continues to hear the cases and said the court will need to determine whether serving as a special master would remove restrictions on outside employment.

How old is Raymond Deere?

Judge Derry is 78 years old. In 1986, he was appointed a federal judge in New York by then-President Ronald Reagan. Prior to this, he served as US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Where did Raymond Deere go to college?

Judge Derry graduated from St. John’s University in Queens, New York in 1969 with a law degree.

He received his undergraduate degree from Fairfield University in Connecticut.

Where was Raymond Deary a federal judge?

A native New Yorker himself, Judge Deary served as a federal judge Eastern District of New York which covers parts of New York City and Long Island.

What does Dairy’s record look like?

Andrew Weissman, ex Former Senior Member of the Federal Prosecutor, and former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s team told NPR Deary had a reputation in the legal community for being fairDescribed as “the Platonic ideal of what you want in a judge”.

Derry also has a background in national security matters, having served on the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court for seven years.

He spent the next few years of his legal career advocating for sentencing reform. NPR cited a speech He gave to the New York Criminal Bar Association in 2016 In which Derry said: “If society relies on prison cells alone to bring relief to the streets of New York or Chicago, or to combat the heroin epidemic invading our communities, little will change.”

What does Deere’s appointment mean for the DOJ’s case?

The Department of Justice plans to appeal Judge Cannon’s ruling by arguing Although she allowed the team to continue investigating possible crimes, that would happen It’s difficult without access to 103 classified files.

Judge Cannon’s ruling was seen as narrow — a 10-page stay that appointed Deary and gave him until Nov. 30 to complete a review of the documents. The costs of Derry’s review will be paid by Trump and his legal team Requested a special master.

