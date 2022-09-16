New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to be content with the less-than-stellar performance of her Democratic colleagues in the chamber when it comes to paying dues to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Pelosi, long known as a ferocious fundraiser, told colleagues during a closed-door meeting of House Democrats on Wednesday that some donors complained about how it feels when House members don’t contribute to the party, according to a report. Punch bowl.

Pelosi argued that if House Democrats don’t do their part to pay dues to their re-election division, it doesn’t send a good message to donors, Punchbowl reported.

A Democratic source familiar with the meeting confirmed the Punchbowl report to Fox News Digital.

The DCCC has been fighting for years to get MPs to pay their dues to the campaign committee.

According to DCCC statistics, 98 House Democrats have paid less than half of their dues.

Among those who don’t pay the DCCC is a progressive firebrand representative. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has more than $6 million in cash in her campaign coffers. Ocasio-Cortez, one of the original members of a diverse and progressive group of House Democrats known as “The Squad,” has been at odds with the DCCC over the past few years.

Some House Democrats who have yet to pay their dues will get another chance Monday, when Majority Whip James Clyburn hosts a fundraising dinner.

DCCC had more than $118 million in cash on hand, of more than $252 million at the end of July. The rival National Republican Congressional Committee — as of the end of July — has brought in about $232 million so far this cycle.

Democrats are trying to retain their House majority in the midterm elections. But Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber to regain the majority they lost in the 2018 midterms.