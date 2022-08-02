Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, dismissing Chinese threats and Biden’s concerns

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday, a highly anticipated visit that comes amid increasingly stern warnings of Chinese retaliation and rising Washington-Beijing tensions.

Pelosi, who has a long record of conflict with Beijing over its human rights record, is the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island in 25 years.

The California Democrat’s office would not confirm the trip in advance, citing security protocols, but her travel plans were leaked amid rampant speculation about the outcome of such a visit.

Taipei 101, Taiwan’s tallest building, lit up with messages of welcome for the speaker. “Welcome to TW,” said one message. “Thank you,” read another.

Last month, President Joe Biden told reporters that “the military doesn’t think it’s a good idea right now” for Pelosi to make the trip. Some in Washington have expressed concern that China could retaliate aggressively toward Taiwan.

“The response will almost certainly include a military component.” like this. Taylor Fravel, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies Program, wrote in a thread on Twitter. He said China would likely make a “show of force” including economic and diplomatic actions targeting the island, including live fire drills and a large military presence inside the Taiwan Strait.

Reuters, citing an unnamed source, reported on Tuesday that some Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, and that some Chinese warships had moved close to the line since Monday.

China views Taiwan as its territory, while Taiwan views itself as a sovereign country. The US has long adopted an ambiguous middle ground that seeks to support Taiwan without angering Beijing.

White House: Visit does not change US policy on Taiwan

The White House insisted on Monday that Pelosi’s visit did not change the official US stance on Taiwan and said there was no reason for the visit to escalate.

“Nothing about this potential visit … will change the status quo, and the world should reject any (Chinese) attempts to use it to do so,” said John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications at the White House. “We will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling.”

Kirby noted that other members of Congress have visited Taiwan before, including earlier this year. Former Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., was the last House leader to visit in 1997.

“We have repeatedly said that we oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, we have said that we do not support Taiwan independence, and we have said that we expect cross-Strait differences to be resolved through peaceful means,” Kirby. said.

China’s threats

Despite the administration’s insistence that the visit does not mark a change in US policy, China has threatened the consequences of Pelosi’s visit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Biden directly on the issue during a lengthy July 28 phone call between the two leaders.

“Those who play with fire will be destroyed by it,” the Chinese leader said, according to Beijing’s official account of the conversation. “We hope the US will keep a clear eye on this. The US should respect the One-China principle,” the Chinese government said in a statement.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Chinese military “will not sit idly by” if Pelosi visits Taiwan. Lijian has previously said such a trip would challenge “China’s red line” and be “met with a resolute response.”

“Her visit to Taiwan will seriously interfere in China’s internal affairs, seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, recklessly trample on the one-China principle, greatly endanger peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, seriously damage Sino-US relations. And greatly That leads to a serious situation and serious consequences,” Lijian said on Monday.

US officials have called such comments escalating.

“That kind of rhetoric just adds to the tension completely unnecessarily,” Kirby said last week.

Pelosi’s Asia Trip

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan comes as part of a congressional delegation from Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks of New York traveled with Mark Takano of California, Suzanne Delben of Washington, Raja Krishnamurthy of Illinois and Andy Kim of New Jersey.

The California Democrat invited several Republican members of Congress to travel with him to Taiwan, according to a source familiar with the discussions and one of the GOP lawmakers, but none of the GOP members attended.

Republican “Rep. (Michael) McCaul was invited on the trip, but was unable to attend due to a prior commitment,” Leslie Shade, a spokeswoman for the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told USA TODAY in a statement.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said before the trip that if Pelosi did not attend, it would be a victory for China. McCarthy said he would lead a bilateral trip to Taiwan himself if he becomes speaker after the November midterm elections.

Contributors: Deirdre Shesgreen, Francesca Chambers, Katie Waddington