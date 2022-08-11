New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Spain has asked the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for permission to give smaller doses of the monkeypox vaccine to more people, an approach known as “dose-sparing” to distribute limited supplies as much as possible, the health ministry said.

The country has the second largest number of monkeypox infections in the world outside of endemic areas.

More than 5,000 cases, including two deaths, have been confirmed since May, placing it behind only the United States, which had 9,492 cases as of Wednesday.

The EMA said on Wednesday it would discuss the possibility of allowing dose-sparing after the United States on Tuesday supported using one vial of the vaccine to give up to five separate doses instead of a single dose.

Spain’s Ministry of Health expects to get as many doses from a vial as possible, but Madrid’s regional health authority previously requested the same scheme as in the United States.

Xinneos, the only vaccine approved to prevent monkeypox produced by Denmark-headquartered drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, is in short supply. Spain received only 12,000 vaccines through a joint European Union-coordinated purchase.

The dose-sparing approach has been tried with other vaccines, but evidence is limited on whether it works for monkeypox.

More than 30,000 cases and 12 deaths have been reported worldwide since the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on July 24.