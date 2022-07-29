New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Spain reported its first monkeypox-related death on Friday, the first in Europe from the disease and only the second outside Africa in the current outbreak.

Brazil earlier on Friday reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current wave of the disease.

According to a World Health Organization report since July 22, only five deaths have been reported worldwide, all in the African region.

The WHO last Saturday declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

In its latest report by the Spanish Ministry of Health, 4,298 cases have been confirmed in the country. Of the 3,750 patients with information, 120 were hospitalized – 3.2% – and one died, with no further details provided.

A health ministry spokesman declined to divulge further details about the deceased.