Spacey Cale Saints target WSL as amazing growth continues
FOOTBALL

Spacey Cale Saints target WSL as amazing growth continues

By printveela editor

MArianna Spacey-Kale discusses ceilings and the thrill of breaking through them in particular. In four years, the former England striker has led Southampton to consecutive promotions and will be rightfully proud to take her place in the home dugout at Saturday’s first league game at St Mary’s, with Charlton visiting.

“We’ve had an amazing journey and as we moved up the league ladder we started talking about ceilings,” says the 56-year-old, whose team will play all of their home games at St Mary’s this season. “Some players have made it through, others have reached their ceiling and moved elsewhere, but everyone has been instrumental in getting us here.”

Double Khadija Shaw helped Manchester City set up Real Madrid's WCL rematch

Read more

Southampton had never played in the second tier before, but when they poached Spacey-Kale from the FA head coach in 2018, it was all part of a long-term plan to build a team in the Women’s Super League.

Considering that she was one of the first English women to earn a blue ribbon Pro License coaching qualification and, as an assistant to Mark Sampson, played a key role in winning the bronze medal for The Lioness at the 2015 World Championships in Canada, it was an ambitious appointment.

Add to this Spacey-Kale’s status as one of the best footballers to ever play for England – usually played as an attacking midfielder or second striker, blessed with vision, technique, speed and strength, she won 91 caps, scoring 28 goals between 1984 and 2001. and it is not surprising that Southampton took her arrival as a coup.

“I had a great time in the FA,” says Spacey-Kale, who has also coached various national youth teams from 23 to 15. “We had a lot of success, but coming to Southampton really breathed new life into me.

“It was an exciting chance to start from scratch and know that I have the support to do what I wanted to do. The attitude was, ‘Let’s do it the best we can’, and so far we’re doing well.”

Notably, the Spacey-Kale team, now fully professional thanks to seven new summer deals, shares space with Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men at the club’s training facility in Staplewood.

“The beauty of integration is that I can walk into the room of one of the male coaches and have a serious talk about football,” says Spacey-Kale. “It is normal in Southampton that men and women are treated equally; Not all clubs are so forward-thinking.”

She knows that wide-ranging changes will require the hiring of more women from different areas of football. “It’s not just about playing, it’s about participating as coaches, administrators, physical therapists,” she says. “We must strive to ensure that more women have the opportunity to work in the game.”

The same goes for the increase in women’s football fans and Spacey-Kale is looking to capitalize on the enthusiasm generated by England’s Euro 2022 triumph.

Marianne Spacey-Kale is hopeful that women’s football will continue to grow following England’s Euro 2022 success. Photo: Isabelle Field/Southampton/Getty Images

“We have a lot of fans who have already booked tickets from Southampton to Newcastle for league matches in Durham and Sunderland in January and February,” she says.

“But our season ticket sales are up 160%, so we have a whole new audience and I’m sure we’re going to have a really good crowd against Charlton. The challenge is to see how many of those who are still insecure about women’s football we can beat.”

Raising standards in the highly competitive and increasingly professional division being promoted by Liverpool should help Liverpool escape last season. Ambitious Bristol City and Durham are among the contenders for a spot in the WSL this season, Spacey Cale is gearing up for a tough induction.

“The Championship is a strong league,” she says. “All 12 teams have invested, everyone is hired, so it will be very stressful and very difficult. Everyone here is very excited to know what it’s like to play.”

Several of the English players she worked with during her time in England now know exactly what it means to be European champion. “I’m proud of them and excited about what they can do at the World Championships next summer,” she says. “But everyone who played women’s football back in the days when we were banned from playing is part of this success.

“Now the current generation must make sure that they continue to be proud of their predecessors. It’s about building on this summer’s success in the right way.”

Too many ceilings have already been destroyed in Southampton for Spacey Cale to stop her own building project anytime soon. “We always said we wanted to be a WSL club,” she says. “We know it will take maybe three or four years, but that’s what we want to be.”

