New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Southwest Airlines recently went the extra mile for a passenger’s milestone birthday.

In 2018, Mrs. Jane Smith of San Francisco, California traveled with a Southwest Airlines team from San Francisco to Las Vegas to celebrate her 100th birthday.

According to a news release from Southwest Airlines on July 28, 2022, she befriended the flight crew for the first time.

To make the day memorable, Southwest employees sang “Ain’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder at the gates.

Then, all the passengers on the plane sang “Happy Birthday to You”.

A stowaway dog ​​was found hiding in a Southwest Airlines terminal

Since then, Southwest employees Bryan Dal Portoa, San Francisco customer service supervisor, and Nisha Chin, San Francisco customer service manager, have become closer to Smith and her family.

For the past two years, Smith’s plans for birthday tours have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, Dal Porto and Chin Smith wanted the 2022 Las Vegas trip to be a happy occasion for the centennial.

Southwest staff printed certificates for agents to greet her as she passed through the airport in San Francisco.

“It was a very satisfying experience to meet [Jane] And her family.”

They also worked with their colleagues in Los Angeles to make sure Smith arrived in style.

However, two days before her planned trip to Las Vegas on March 24, 2022, Smith fell ill and had to cancel.

Ohio couple celebrates 100th birthday, 79 years of marriage: ‘The good life’

That’s when Dal Porto and Chin brought her a party — complete with cake, orchids and some Southwest Airlines goodies.

“Celebrating a birthday at Southwest Airlines is always a special occasion. However, there’s nothing like honoring and celebrating the life of someone like Mama Jane year after year,” Chin told Fox News Digital.

“It was a fulfilling experience to meet her and her family, who are now part of our Southwest family.”

“It’s been an amazing journey with Mama Jane. That’s why Southwest employees are passionate about connecting our customers to what’s important in their lives,” Dal Porto echoed.

“So happy to make Mama Jane feel special.”

Smith is survived by three daughters and a son, 14 grandchildren, 32 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Southwest told Fox News Digital.

5 Beach-Town Alternatives to Try Instead of Popular and Crowded Destinations

Her husband, Irving Russell Smith, Sr., died on March 14, 2013 at the age of 96.

The couple was married for 71 years.

Smith had many jobs in his life. She was once a maid to the president of Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia, sold eggs and homemade butter, operated a grocery store in Staunton with her husband, and Worked in a department store As a gift wrapper.

In Richmond, Virginia, she retired as a supervisor from the US Defense General Supply Center, Southwest.

Smith paid tribute to two of her friends as she celebrated her 104th birthday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Brian and Nisha have shown me so much love and the best of the Southwest,” she said in a statement.

“I am very grateful to them.”