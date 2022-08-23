New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There’s a new rhino in town.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomed a male southern white rhino earlier this month.

The calf, which has not yet been named, was born on August 6, 2022 to first-time mother Livia.

“Wildlife experts report that the calf is healthy, confident and full of energy, and Livia is an excellent mother, very caring and protective of her offspring,” the park said in a media release.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s Northern White Rhino Initiative has a mission to protect northern white rhinos — including artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization and embryo transfers to help continue the species’ growth.

As there are only two northern white rhinos on Earth, this initiative serves as a development model with southern white rhinos.

Two northern white rhinos live in Kenya — and cannot reproduce naturally, according to the San Diego Wildlife Alliance.

Dr. Barbara Durant, director of reproductive sciences at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, said in a media release that the birth provides huge potential for northern white rhinos.

“All rhino births are important, and this cub’s birth marks an important step in the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s Northern White Rhino Initiative,” she said.

Livia is now among the female rhinos that can serve as surrogate mothers for northern white fetuses, Dr. Durant said in the statement.

Livia and the new calf will stay in a private habitat to bond before the calf is introduced to the zoo’s other rhinos, the organization said.