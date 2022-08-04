Southampton preview Can the Saints pull out of the relegation battle?

Predicted position of the Guardian authors: 17th (Note: this is not necessarily Michael Butler’s prediction, but an average of our authors’ advice)

Position last season: 15th

Odds of winning the league (via Oddschecker): 500-1

perspectives

When Southampton are good, they are the best team in the Premier League. And when they are bad, they become fodder for those who fly out. Since Ralph Hasenhüttl appeared at the end of 2018, the problem is that you never know which version you will get. Unfortunately, that’s the fun part about being a Southampton fan right now.

Failing to replace Danny Ings at the start of last season, Southampton took 10 matches to win their first game and ended the campaign with a worse goal difference (-24) than the relegated Burnley, with only a period of prosperity in February keeping the club alive. above the drop zone.

01:08 Ready for Premier League 2022-2023: Southampton – video

Transfers have been wayward for a while – the idea that the Saints have a player good enough to sell to Liverpool seems a bit far-fetched these days. This summer’s transfer policy of over £23m for Manchester City academy players seems a bit dicey until you look back at the success of Tino Livramento and Armando Broch (from Chelsea) last season. If Southampton do one thing well, it’s that he’s a good youngster. It’s the rest of the recruiting that you have to worry about.

A lot depends on the fitness and form of captain James Ward-Prowse – top scorer (11 goals) and top builder (eight assists) last year – and whether they can find a scorer. Brocha returned to Chelsea, Che Adams had a controversial run, while Adam Armstrong failed to take over from Danny Ings after the latter left for Aston Villa a year ago.

Manager

“Having spent time with Hasenhüttl, I can say that I really like him and he is really smart.” So said the new owner of the club, Dragan Solak, who took over the club in January. Solak has talked about building a top 10 team but there is a possibility that Hasenhüttl will struggle with relegation again as it is a team that needs a major overhaul and not a tweak. Tough defeats don’t stop at 9-0: Southampton finished last season with two draws and 10 defeats in 13 games, five of those defeats by at least three goals.

Romeo Lavia is a signing that has been somewhat overlooked, but the Belgian teenager has been highly regarded at Manchester City. Photograph: Matt Watson/Southampton/Getty Images

transfer coup

Many took issue with the original £12m deal for Romeo Lavia, the 18-year-old who made just two senior appearances for Manchester City. But this is a player highly regarded by Pep Guardiola. Lavia was the only teenager in City’s academy to be included in their 21-man squad in the Champions League group stage last season, and the Premier League champions included a £40m buyout clause in the Saints’ deal. A defensive midfielder, the Belgian will compete with Oriol Romeu but has better passing range and is more agile than the Spaniard. Expect to see a lot of young people.

Impact of the World Cup

Southampton have only a few passes but the biggest problem will be in defense. Jan Bednarek (and new goalkeeper Mateusz Lis) will play for Poland, while Mohammed Salisu is gradually evolving into one of the most progressive centre-backs in the Premier League, and the Ghanaian without football has finally convinced himself to move to the Black Stars. after saying last year he wanted to focus on his club career. Ward-Prowse has a chance to get called to England.

Alternative rides during the World Cup

You could do a lot worse than skip the town and head across the Test River to the New Forest. Or take a quick ferry to the Isle of Wight, where festivals of music, classic cars and even garlic take place. The latter includes the famous Lamb National, in which sheep race around the track with toy jockeys on their backs.

Hot Selling Shirts

Who else but “the world’s best free-kick taker,” in the words of Pep Guardiola: Ward-Prowse. The Portsmouth native captain joined the Saints at the age of eight and has worn his side on his back for the past 12 months. The only problems getting his name on the back your shirt: a) how expensive all these letters will be; b) if Ward-Prowse leaves before the transfer window closes. Despite signing a new five-year deal last year, Tottenham and West Ham remain linked to him this summer.

Careerist

Even the club can’t beat Theo Walcott’s 2.8 million Instagram followers, but it’s suspected it has more to do with Arsenal’s hangover than any of the “content” the 33-year-old puts on air. The best thing about this corner of the internet is that people have (mostly) stopped listening to the conspiracy nonsense that Matt Le Tissier spews on his social media.

If Netflix made a documentary about Southampton…

There could probably be a very sensible documentary on Southampton’s academy that saw Gareth Bale, Walcott, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luke Shaw and Calum Chambers make their way into the first team in the recent past. However, I think most people would rather watch a full-length “movie” of another academy graduate, Ward-Prowse, just taking free kicks. Eighty-five minutes while the skipper whips up the top bins? Yes please.