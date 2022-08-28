Southampton 0-1 Manchester United Fernandes continues resurgence

The last time Manchester United enjoyed an away win, Victor Lindelöf partnered Harry Maguire at centre-back, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka started at full-back, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard started at midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo led the line. And Ralph Rangnick acted as temporary consultant.

Bruno Fernandes was one of four survivors from that team, and the Portuguese, seemingly thriving with the captain’s armband around his biceps, completed the sweeping move with a tricky volley to give United their first away win since February and consecutive Premier League victories. time since those three points at Elland Road.

This is Erik ten Hag’s team these days and he is slowly establishing his authority in this group, with Casemiro coming in with 10 minutes left in regulation, the only one of his four signings not to start. More new faces expected: Ten Hag is interested in signing a reserve goalkeeper and reuniting with Ajax striker Anthony, who has made it clear he wants to leave the Eredivisie club.

Tyrell Malasia was a brilliant player, Christian Eriksen was brilliant in starting midfield and Lisandro Martinez, despite all the criticism he received after disappointing losses to Brentford and Brighton, was a valiant defender. Ronaldo came on as a substitute but made no discernible impact, his disappointment etched into a scowl when Mohammed Salisu made a through ball for a Southampton goal kick.

“I saw the team on the field, [with] good organization, fighting for each other, following the rules,” Ten Hag said. Asked to clarify the rules, the United manager replied: “Do you have one hour? We started from the first day of the pre-season to introduce this and now the window does not close, so every time a new player appears, we have to inform him of the rules. Football is a complex sport, 11 players against 11, and it takes time to first introduce it and then teach it. It will take time, but I saw some good things and we won, and that’s it.”

Bruno Fernandes hits Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazuna. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

It was fraught at times and United got lucky on the hour mark. Che Adams was dismayed when Andy Madeley turned down his calls for a handball against Scott McTominay. The referee looked straight at the incident, but his gaze may have been obscured by McTominay, who appeared to be juggling the ball with his left and right hands before tapping it into the box. It is understood that video assistant referee Peter Banks felt that McTominay’s arm was not in an unnatural position and felt that he was in close proximity to Adams. Ralph Hasenhüttl did his best to bite his tongue. “It wasn’t one handball — it was three times,” he said. “If this isn’t handball, what should I say?”

United didn’t exactly beat Southampton, who would be surprised they didn’t get on the scoresheet. Armel Bella-Kotchap poked the crossbar with his left foot after taking a corner from James Ward-Prowse with his right. Mohamed Elyounoussi then picked Adams off with a fine back pass, but the Southampton striker also failed to rebuild. In the second half, Joe Aribo saw a header deflected by David de Gea before a header from Kyle Walker-Peters.

United were at a loss after somehow failing to score in the 19th minute. Fernandes first headed a Diogo Dalot cross under pressure from Walker-Peters, followed by a few more crazy seconds in United chronicles. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu hurried to his near post to tap Anthony Elanga. Fernandes then went for a shot on goal, but his volley landed Walker-Peters in the face before the impressive Bella-Kotchap lunged for Eriksen’s low shot and the ball bounced off his shin. Eriksen humbly waved his right hand.