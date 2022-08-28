type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Southampton 0-1 Manchester United Fernandes continues resurgence
SportsFOOTBALL

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United Fernandes continues resurgence

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


The last time Manchester United enjoyed an away win, Victor Lindelöf partnered Harry Maguire at centre-back, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka started at full-back, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard started at midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo led the line. And Ralph Rangnick acted as temporary consultant.

Bruno Fernandes was one of four survivors from that team, and the Portuguese, seemingly thriving with the captain’s armband around his biceps, completed the sweeping move with a tricky volley to give United their first away win since February and consecutive Premier League victories. time since those three points at Elland Road.

Southampton vs Manchester United: Premier League Live!

Read more

This is Erik ten Hag’s team these days and he is slowly establishing his authority in this group, with Casemiro coming in with 10 minutes left in regulation, the only one of his four signings not to start. More new faces expected: Ten Hag is interested in signing a reserve goalkeeper and reuniting with Ajax striker Anthony, who has made it clear he wants to leave the Eredivisie club.

Tyrell Malasia was a brilliant player, Christian Eriksen was brilliant in starting midfield and Lisandro Martinez, despite all the criticism he received after disappointing losses to Brentford and Brighton, was a valiant defender. Ronaldo came on as a substitute but made no discernible impact, his disappointment etched into a scowl when Mohammed Salisu made a through ball for a Southampton goal kick.

“I saw the team on the field, [with] good organization, fighting for each other, following the rules,” Ten Hag said. Asked to clarify the rules, the United manager replied: “Do you have one hour? We started from the first day of the pre-season to introduce this and now the window does not close, so every time a new player appears, we have to inform him of the rules. Football is a complex sport, 11 players against 11, and it takes time to first introduce it and then teach it. It will take time, but I saw some good things and we won, and that’s it.”

Bruno Fernandes hits Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazuna. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

It was fraught at times and United got lucky on the hour mark. Che Adams was dismayed when Andy Madeley turned down his calls for a handball against Scott McTominay. The referee looked straight at the incident, but his gaze may have been obscured by McTominay, who appeared to be juggling the ball with his left and right hands before tapping it into the box. It is understood that video assistant referee Peter Banks felt that McTominay’s arm was not in an unnatural position and felt that he was in close proximity to Adams. Ralph Hasenhüttl did his best to bite his tongue. “It wasn’t one handball — it was three times,” he said. “If this isn’t handball, what should I say?”

United didn’t exactly beat Southampton, who would be surprised they didn’t get on the scoresheet. Armel Bella-Kotchap poked the crossbar with his left foot after taking a corner from James Ward-Prowse with his right. Mohamed Elyounoussi then picked Adams off with a fine back pass, but the Southampton striker also failed to rebuild. In the second half, Joe Aribo saw a header deflected by David de Gea before a header from Kyle Walker-Peters.

United were at a loss after somehow failing to score in the 19th minute. Fernandes first headed a Diogo Dalot cross under pressure from Walker-Peters, followed by a few more crazy seconds in United chronicles. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu hurried to his near post to tap Anthony Elanga. Fernandes then went for a shot on goal, but his volley landed Walker-Peters in the face before the impressive Bella-Kotchap lunged for Eriksen’s low shot and the ball bounced off his shin. Eriksen humbly waved his right hand.

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

Bella-Kotchap put in another great intervention when Elanga took the lead and played Fernandes in a toss-up game. But just as Elanga was about to shoot, Bella-Kotchap stepped in to catch the ball without a trace.

Everything came together for United three minutes later. Raphael Varane passed the baton to Elanga halfway through, Elanga worked his way in and found Jadon Sancho, who deftly turned the game over to Dalot. His first cross on the right was luxurious and Fernandes applied a masterful finish to match. “There’s a lot of room for improvement, that’s pretty clear, but that’s okay for me,” Ten Hag said. “I’m new, [it is my] first collaboration with the team. It’s a new way to play and [there are] many new facts. It won’t be 100% at the start, but we have to win matches, we have to achieve results.”

Previous articleCanadian researchers use machine learning to mitigate climate change
Next articleEconomists sound alarm on green energy as US faces costs: ‘Europe is telling us a big story’

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Texas Police ID Man Who Stole Vehicle With 4 Children Inside

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 28 Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Northwestern bounces back to stun Nebraska in season-opener in Dublin

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Review: The 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness is a solid trucklet

closer Video Review: 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness The 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

The RCMP and others are investigating the alleged exorcism in Sasuke. children’s bible camp

A staff member at Redberry Bible Camp north of Saskatoon allegedly performed an exorcism on a teenager this...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

How to Watch the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

(CNN)The winners of the MTV Video Music Awards, which celebrate the best music videos...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Utah man accused of threatening Senate hopeful Evan McMullin with gun on campaign trail

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 28 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Rangers 4-0 Ross County Colac doubled host controversy

Antonio Colac continued his scoring run with two...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Moyes bubble could burst in pessimistic West Ham

IIndividually, none of West Ham's first three Premier...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Europe Abraham crushes Juventus; Gladbach holds Bavaria

Roma forward Tammy Abraham scored at the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Championship Sarr became the best in Reading, Estupinan scored a hat-trick

Naby Sarr's debut goal was enough to Reading...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News