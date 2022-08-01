South Korean boy band BTS may continue to perform during mandatory military service: minister

K-pop boy band BTS may still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, South Korea’s defense minister said on Monday as the country discusses reducing the mandatory military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years.

The problem becomes especially urgent when the oldest member of the group, Jin, turns 30 next year. Under the 2019 revision of the law, internationally recognized K-pop stars have been allowed to delay their services for up to 30 years.

Military service is hugely contentious in South Korea, where all able-bodied males between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to perform their duties as part of efforts to protect against a nuclear North Korea.

Over the years, some categories have received exemptions—they were allowed to put off duty or serve less—including Olympic and Asian medalists, as well as classical musicians and dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions.

Parliament is currently debating a bill that would cut military service for K-pop stars.

K-pop group BTS visits SiriusXM Studios in 2020 in New York. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Defense Minister Lee Jong Sub, speaking at a parliamentary session, said that by allowing BTS to continue performing, the military can serve the national interest without affecting an already dwindling talent pool due to low birth rates.

BTS’ management, Big Hit, did not respond to a request for comment.

The minister suggests that the service can “increase their popularity”

“Even if they join the military, there will be an opportunity for them to practice and perform together if overseas concerts are scheduled,” Li said.

“Because many people appreciate [artists serving] in the army, it can further boost their popularity.”

WATCH | K-pop stars BTS make Billboard history:

K-pop stars BTS make Billboard history Dynamite, the new all-English single from K-pop phenomenal group BTS, debuted at number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, a first for a Korean pop group.

In June, the seven-member group announced they were taking a break from group music activities to pursue solo projects, citing exhaustion.

In April, a Big Hit official stated that some of the members were having a “hard time” due to the uncertainty surrounding a parliamentary debate requiring a decision.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS has become a global sensation with their upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering youth.

BTS became the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards last year, and in May they met with US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss hate crimes against Asians.

A South Korean think tank has estimated that in 2018, BTS will generate 56 trillion won ($43 billion) in economic benefits between 2014 and 2023.