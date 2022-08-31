New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Officials in South Korea have announced that they are considering conducting a public survey to determine whether they are members K-pop band BTS All men in the country should be exempted from compulsory military service.

Jin, the oldest band member, will soon be forced to join after turning 30 in December, as South Korean officials ponder how to move forward.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said officials were ordered to conduct the survey as soon as possible, but the results of the survey were not the only deciding factor. He explained that his office will also look into BTSs Economic impact on South KoreaImportance of military service and overall national interest.

The ministry clarified in a statement that Lee had not ordered the immediate launch of a survey after the backlash over his announcements, but that officials would assess whether such a survey was necessary.

The statement said officials were asked to look into the logistics behind conducting such a survey, which agency would be responsible, how long it would take and who would conduct the survey. They decided to conduct the survey by a third party to ensure impartiality.

Results are just one of many factors that will determine them, the ministry said Military status of BTS members.

In South Korea, all men are required by law to serve 18-21 months in the military, a system set up to counter threats from North Korea. The government occasionally provides exemptions from this law in the case of athletes and classical and traditional musicians and dancers who place high in competitions. These exemptions were granted because of the belief that these individuals would enhance South Korea’s image.

Exemptions must undergo three weeks of basic training and thereafter exempted from their military service. However, they have to perform 544 hours of voluntary service and serve in their respective professional fields for 34 months.

Some politicians believe that BTS and other K-pop stars deserve exemptions because they have significantly boosted South Korea’s international image.

A private survey earlier this year found that 60% of respondents supported a military exemption for BTS members. But another private survey in 2020 showed 46% supported exemptions, while 48% opposed them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.