New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

special: South Dakota Gov. Kristy Noem plans to release new draft social studies standards for K-12 students on Monday after controversy surrounding an earlier draft of the standards.

After delaying its review a week earlier due to concerns about left-wing influence and “feedback from multiple constituencies,” Noem resumed the process of developing new social studies standards last October. At the time, Noem asked the South Dakota Department of Education to “set aside” the proposed standards and restart the process “to ensure that we propose standards that accurately reflect the values ​​of South Dakota.”

The new standards, to be released Monday, feature “integrated civics,” according to Noem’s office, ensuring civics-related material is woven into history lessons. The new draft standards will also expand on South Dakota and Native American history.

“South Dakota’s children deserve the best social studies education in the country,” Noem said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “These standards raise the bar for the breadth and depth of civics and history education. They reflect a true, honest, and balanced approach to American history that is not influenced by political agendas.”

GOV. Christie Nome recalls her faith, family and farming roots in her memoir about her political rise

“With these standards, our students will focus more on Native American history and culture than ever before,” she said.

The new draft standards make several specific changes to previous drafts, including “enhanced content to ensure that the standards are meaningful and clear; a cyclical sequence to ensure that students have the opportunity to build on what they have previously learned; and streamlined identification to improve accessibility. And teachers and Allow both parents easy access,” according to Noem’s office.

A blog post on the teachers’ union’s website claimed parents were ‘doing their job to underline’ teachers

“I am pleased that Native American heritage and culture will be better represented in these standards,” said Joe Circle Bear, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and a member of the commission. “Gov. Noem promised to tell our story as part of American history, and these standards do just that.”

The initial release of social studies standards last year was plagued by controversy, with two members serving on the committee resigning in June, claiming the standards were not aligned with the anti-critical race theory pledge designed by the 1776 Act. Signed by Gov. Noem. Days before Noem halted the initial review process, Stanley Kurtz, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, warned that “hard-left activists” had taken over the writing of the standards.

Christie Nome is resuming the standard process of social studies

The initial standards were also criticized when review committee members said elements intended to increase students’ understanding of Native American history and culture were deleted from the standards.

New social studies standards are issued in South Dakota every seven years, and the South Dakota Department of Education plans to offer professional development training to teachers starting in the summer of 2023 so they are ready to implement the standards.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Associated Press contributed to this report