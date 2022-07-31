New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem spoke to Fox News about the USDA’s new requirement that would essentially tie federal school lunch funding to comply with the Biden administration’s interpretation of Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination.

Noem told “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Sunday that her state has the “strongest” legal protections against biological males competing in women’s sports, discussing how President Biden is trying to punish her state if it no longer agrees with her state. are going to do View of Title IX.

“This White House has threatened to take away all of our school lunch resources for poor and disadvantaged children if we don’t follow their orders,” she said.

“So it’s interesting to me that not only have they hurt my timber contracts to crush my timber industry, but they’ve mandated certain activities on their federal lands like national parks and Bureau of Land Management practices. Not only that, but they’re coming forward. Higher taxes and higher spending… they are willing to hurt children.”

In announcing the new policy, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that “there has to be approval.[tion of] Provides a way to mourn the vulnerability of LGBTQI+ communities and any discrimination they face.”

“We hope that by standing up against these inequities, we can help bring about much-needed change,” the USDA chief added.

Vilsack’s directive requires state schools seeking National School Lunch Program resources to look at Title IX with gender recognition.

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is one of 22 state attorneys general challenging the decision in court, led by Todd Rokita of Indiana and Herbert Slattery III of Tennessee.

“We all know the Biden administration is dying to impose a left-wing agenda on the American people nationwide, but they’ve reached a new level of brazenness with this ploy to withhold food aid for low-income children unless schools do so. The Left’s bidding,” Rokita said recently.

Slattery accused the White House of using the bureaucracy to “again … try to change the law — an exclusive prerogative of Congress.”

A USDA official recently told Axios that students should not be denied access to a nutritious lunch because of how they sexually identify:

“Whether you’re shopping for groceries, standing in line at the school cafeteria or picking up food from a food bank, you should be able to do so without fear of discrimination,” Undersecretary Stacey Dean told the outlet.

On “Life, Liberty and Levin,” Noem added that there has been an overall shift in how she treats the federal government from the Trump to the Biden administration.

Under Trump, South Dakota has been able to “get on crime” with support from the White House, while in cases like the school lunch directive, her administration needs protection.

“So it never ends. My best chance to push this federal government back the way it’s run in Joe Biden’s America is to take them to court and sue them,” she said.

“But unfortunately, what happens is, I spend all day trying to protect my people from high inflation, high taxes, rising food prices, and it hurts their budgets. Badly.”

Under Trump, she said she was “with a president that allowed me to do my job and I was able to focus on economic development, focus on making sure that our state was less, regulations that taxed us less.”

“It’s been a complete fundamental change since Joe Biden got into the White House,” Noem said, adding that, despite this, South Dakota continues to thrive under conservative governance at the state level.

“We’re leading the country with our economy. Our kids are outperforming kids in every other state. And educational outcomes. I have less than 700 people in South Dakota who are unemployed today because when the president offered unemployment benefits, we were the only state that said , No, thank you.”