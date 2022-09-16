New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

According to the Fountain Inn Police Department, two Fountain Inn, South Carolina women were arrested on child cruelty charges last month after allegedly placing ice packs in children’s clothing at a daycare center.

Joey Lashway and Kimberly McCall were arrested Tuesday for the Aug. 24 incident at Excel Academy, according to their arrest warrants.

A detective wrote in the warrant that Lashway and McCall “willfully and intentionally inflicted pain and suffering on a minor. [redacted] Placing an icepack in a child’s clothing for no legitimate purpose other than to misbehave.”

McCall and Lashaway could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services received a complaint about Excel Academy on Aug. 30 for “discipline and behavior management.”

Excel Academy wrote on Facebook that “former employees” are “spreading misinformation and lying to parents and staff members in an attempt to discredit our business.”

“It is unfortunate that people sometimes make poor and dangerous decisions,” the day care center wrote. “Excel Academy is not immune to these troubling actions by employees. However, we address these issues and deal with them.”