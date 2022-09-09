South Carolina senators reject near total abortion ban

Enlarge this image toggle signature Geoffrey Collins/AP

COLOMBIA, South Carolina (AP) — South Carolina Senators rejected a ban on nearly all abortions Thursday in a special session convened following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all women in the House, refused to support It.

30 Republicans in the 46-member House had a majority to pass the ban, but did not have additional votes to end the filibuster threat from Republican Senator Tom Davis.

Davis, former Gov. Mark Sanford’s chief of staff before being elected to the Senate in 2009, was joined by three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP colleague, and every Democratic senator who opposed the proposed ban.

Davis said he promised his daughters that he would not vote to tighten South Carolina’s current six-week abortion ban because women have rights too.

“The moment we got pregnant, we lost all control over what was happening to our body,” Davis said, recalling his daughters’ words. “I’m here to tell you that I won’t let this happen.

After taking a break to work out options, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey acknowledged that the abortion ban likely won’t pass.

“We never intended to introduce a total ban on abortion,” Massey said. “We never had the votes to pass even what the House of Representatives passed.”

The senators made several changes to the six-week ban, including cutting the length of time pregnant victims of rape and incest can have an abortion from 20 to about 12 weeks, and requiring DNA from aborted fetuses to be collected for police. The bill goes back to the House of Representatives, which passed the ban, except in cases of rape or incest.

South Carolina’s six-week ban is currently on hold as the state Supreme Court reviews whether it violates privacy rights. Meanwhile, the state’s 2016 ban on abortions at 20 weeks after conception is in effect.

The South Carolina General Assembly has met in special session to try to join the more than a dozen other states that ban abortion.

Most of it was due to so-called trigger laws designed to ban most abortions when the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy in June. Last month, the Indiana legislature passed a new ban that did not go into effect.

The debate began on Wednesday when three Republican women in the South Carolina Senate spoke back to back, saying they could not support the bill unless exceptions to rape or incest were reinstated.

Senator Katrina Shealy said the 41 men in the Senate would do better to listen to their wives, daughters, mothers, granddaughters and look at the faces of girls in Sunday school classes in their churches.

“You want to believe that God wants you to push through a law without exception that kills mothers and destroys the lives of children – allowing mothers to bring babies home to bury them – then I think you are not communicating with God in the right way. Or maybe you don’t communicate with Him at all,” Sheeley said, before the senators added a proposal to allow abortions if the fetus cannot survive outside the womb.

Massey helped reach a compromise among the Republicans, who briefly brought back exceptions to the bill. He noted that state health authorities recorded about 3,000 abortions in 2021 during the first six weeks of pregnancy.

“Heartbeat is great, but I think it’s better,” Massey said. “I don’t think abortion should be used as birth control.”

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said Republican women stood up for all women in South Carolina and Republican men let them down. He said Democrats don’t want any changes to existing laws.

“There may be an opinion that this is the same thing that we already had. This is not true. In many ways, it’s worse,” Hatto said.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who previously said he would be happy if there were no abortions in the state, thinks the Senate version strikes the right balance, said Gov. Press Secretary Brian Simms.

“The Governor hopes that the House and Senate will soon come to an agreement and send him a bill for his signature,” Simms said.

Republican Senator Sandy Senn, who did not vote for a six-week ban in 2021, said a total ban would be an invasion of the privacy of every woman in the state.

“If what’s going on in my vagina isn’t an unreasonable invasion of privacy that this legislature could interfere with, I don’t know what is,” Senn said.