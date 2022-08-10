New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Police, firefighters and others responding to a crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night died after the car wrecked and the motorcyclist he was trying to help died, a sheriff said.

A total of four people were hit, including a state trooper and a Florence police officer, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joy said.

First responders were helping after two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 51 near Florence around 9 p.m. The sheriff said officers and paramedics didn’t have much time to respond when a car came toward them.

“The city police officer pushed the trooper out,” the sheriff said. The police officer appeared to have a broken ankle and the trooper suffered a head injury, but Joy said both are expected to recover.

The driver who hit the people was taken to the hospital. Investigators said she appeared to be an elderly woman. The sheriff did not release her name or condition.

“Why she plowed there, I don’t know,” said Joey.

Florence County Coroner Keith Van Lutken confirmed the deaths Wednesday morning and said more details would be released later.

A crash reconstruction team from Myrtle Beach is assisting his department in the investigation. Deputies will review the team’s findings and contact prosecutors to see if any charges should be filed, the sheriff said.

A post on the Florence County Emergency Medical Services Agency’s Facebook page said its people were “heartbroken and overwhelmed” by the deaths.