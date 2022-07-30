South Carolina men arrested for ‘horrific’ planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Four men in South Carolina are facing felony charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced of them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video, said the four men were beaten over a nine-month period and discovered videos of the assault while investigating a homicide earlier this month.

“Just horrible, monstrous acts,” Lt. Ryan Flood told Fox Carolina . “To think that other human beings are able and capable of doing this to another human being is absolutely sick.”

Deputies say the attacks took place between October 2021 and June 2022 at a homeless encampment in the San Souci area of ​​Greenville.

A South Carolina man has died after a fight with a roommate that sent both to the hospital

The suspects have been identified as Seth Tyler Norris, Joshua Shawn Norris, David Allen Norris and Logan Alexander Holmes.

The victims were kicked and beaten unconscious in the head, and the suspects threatened to shoot the defenseless victims during the attack, arrest warrants state.

Chicago man charged for allegedly setting homeless man on fire

“Not all victims in the cases we identified reported these events,” Flood said. “We went to them and were able to establish evidence that they were the real victims and then the people responsible were taken into custody.”

Seth Norris is charged with attempted murder by mob, second-degree assault and battery and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

New York City prosecutors easily defend teenagers who brutally attack police

Holmes is charged with attempted murder.

David Norris has been charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

Joshua Norris is charged with second-degree assault and battery by mob and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Authorities say they believe a man, Tristan Ramey, was involved but have not yet filed charges because deputies have been unable to locate his victim.

Ramey, Seth Norris and Joshua Norris were also charged with murder in the investigation earlier this month that led to the discovery of the videos.

Authorities are urging any other victims of the attack to come forward and contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210.