South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday.

A group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, has sought an explanation for the school’s decision to “cancel” a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team after receiving racial slurs from a Duke women’s volleyball player. matchup against the Cougars. BYU officials said they found no evidence related to the incident.

The letter, co-signed by 14 lawmakers, including Reps. Adam Morgan, R-Greenville, and RJ May, R-Lexington, asks the university to answer a series of questions about the alleged Duke-BYU incident.

“Given the totality of the circumstances, it appears that the University of South Carolina has rushed to appease the loud voices of the left by literally and figuratively ‘cancelling’ BYU without any respect for the truth. If our citizens are to have faith. In our public institutions, they should not feign tyranny. In doing so, they are truly harmed by bigotry and discrimination. hurts and debilitates them,” the letter said.

“Our view is that the university acted arbitrarily and capriciously without considering the facts and circumstances. This raises many questions, chief among them, why did the University of South Carolina cancel the series against BYU. Action? Will the University of South Carolina reschedule with BYU and issue a public apology if the allegations continue to be misrepresented? Now Is it the university’s policy to ignore or, more to the point, ignore any fact-finding missions? Is it wrong? Does the university cancel all sporting events when a fan of any university with an upcoming game is accused of inappropriate behavior? Does the University of South Carolina now take responsibility for all fans regardless? The university’s future rival school Made up fans? Finally, the University of South Carolina, which provided verifiable racially ambiguous tweets by Ms. Pamplin, a member of Duke’s fanbase. Did Duke turn down any games with the university?”

Officials say Duke volleyball player ‘failed to give adequate address’ to bye fan

The letter also sought any records related to the match and the incident.

The school did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

GameCox women’s basketball games are slated for later this year and into next year. This year’s BYU game is set to be the home-opener for the defending women’s basketball national champs.

Staley revealed the team’s decision to nix the BYU games on Friday.

“As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff,” Staley said in a statement. “What happened at BYU has caused us to reevaluate our home and away, and I don’t think this is the right time for us to be involved in this series.”

Duke’s Rachel Robinson claimed a fan racially abused her and her black teammates “throughout the match” against BYU. Later this allegation came up for scrutiny.

BYU officials said they are still investigating the incident, and BYU police Lt. George Besendorfer said a preliminary investigation of footage from the audience last week did not show the banned man yelling anything while Richardson was serving.

Duke supported Richardson through the test and expressed in a statement that the university “stands against racism, bigotry or hatred of any kind.”