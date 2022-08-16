New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is looking for more in his program after a few starts in his second season.

The Gamecocks were considered one of the weakest teams in the Southeastern Conference when Beamer took over for Will Muschamp in December 2020.

Beamer led South Carolina to its first winning season since 2018 with a memorable mayonnaise bath following GameCox Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina last December.

However, the team finished fifth in the SEC East and will be the underdog in six of eight SEC games this year.

The players were thrilled with their finish last year, but were after bigger things than a successful season, Beamer said.

“The nice thing is that the momentum is coming back excited about the way we finished, but the momentum about ourselves is even better,” he said.

Some outsiders also see the potential.

One of them is former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who transferred to South Carolina for a fresh start. Rattler also wants to show he’s the passer he was when he led the Sooners to the Big 12 title two years ago, and he’s not a Heisman hopeful who was benched under center last season.

Rattler has shown a strong arm and willingness to sit back, learn and fit in with his new teammates.

“It’s a new situation and a new place, so it’s definitely exciting,” Rattler said. “I’m ready to go.”

Rattler wasn’t the only one interested in getting started. The Gamecocks have had several transfers from Power Five teams this season, including Rattler’s former Oklahoma tight end and teammate Austin Stogner and former Georgia defensive back Lovesey Carroll.

While Beamer has not officially named a starting quarterback, Rattler is expected to be behind the starting snap on Sept. 3 against Georgia State.

Some other things to watch for this upcoming season:

Most are new

South Carolina brought in nine scholarship transfers this season. Many, like Rattler, are expected to make significant contributions.

Tight end Stogner made 10 starts at Oklahoma over the past two seasons. Former Arkansas State receiver Corey Rucker caught 59 passes for 826 yards a year ago, numbers that could lead the Gamecocks. Defensive end Terrell Dawkins started 2020 at North Carolina State in six games with nine tackles for loss.

Dangerous fights

The Gamecocks were next-to-last in points scored and total offense last year. Much of the blame fell on coordinator Marcus Satterfield in his first season leading a Power Five offense. Continuity was a major issue as the Gamecocks used four starters at quarterback. The rotation includes grad assistant coach Jeb Noland, who was called upon to don the pads again when presumed starter Luke Doty was injured. Satterfield projects added depth and improved flow as the sophomore runs their schemes.

Defensive drive

While South Carolina’s offense sputtered early, its defense was stout throughout. The Gamecocks led the SEC against the pass, holding opponents to 180 yards through the air — 10 yards less than national champion Georgia’s pass defense.

Coordinator Clayton Moore is looking at an improved defensive line led by senior Zach Pickens, who made an NFL pass rusher to return, and cornerback Cam Smith, who led the team with three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Joyner package

A key factor in South Carolina’s 38-21 bowl win over the Tar Heels was receiver Dacarion Joyner, making his first career start at quarterback. Joyner was named the game’s MVP after going 9-of-9 to tight end Jaheem Bell for 160 yards and two long TDs. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said the Gamecocks will have schemes for Joyner under center.

Schedule

It’s the SEC so some early tests for South Carolina. The Gamecocks are at Arkansas on Sept. 10 before taking on defending national champion No. 3 Georgia a week later at home. The Gamecocks play at home against another top-five opponent in Texas A&M on Oct. 22 and once again close out the regular season with what fans call “The Orange Crush”: at Florida, against Tennessee and at Clemson.