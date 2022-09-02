New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A lawsuit filed Thursday by 100 “Jane Doe and John Doe” defendants against a South Carolina cheerleading gym accuses the gym and its parent company of sexually abusing minors across state lines for years, according to local reports.

Scott Foster, co-owner of Rockstar Cheer in Greenville, died Aug. 22 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the lawsuit.

“This was an abuse factory specifically designed to produce two things: a steady supply of underage victims for Scott Foster and his fellow predators, and a billion-dollar revenue stream for Varsity Spirit, USASF and Bain Capital,” said Bucky Sellers, an attorney with the Strom Law Firm. In a statement on Thursday. “Instead of protecting these young men and women, they victimized them and cashed their checks.”

Foster and his wife of 21 years, Kathy Foster – co-owners of Rockstar Cheer – recently learned of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) investigation into their company amid allegations that Scott Foster “sexually exploited minor athletes. Transporting minor athletes across the state for the purpose of having sex, “The lawsuit, filed in a South Carolina district court, was first obtained by Fox Carolina State.

The lawsuit also alleges University Spirit, LLC; Bain Capital, LP; and the US All Star Federation (USASF) “to allow youth athletes to cross state lines, with minimal parental or adult supervision, to gather at pre-scheduled locations, creating a competitive environment where athletes may be exposed to drugs, alcohol, and predators. Conducted by adults, including coaches and choreographers, all Defendants are providing a culture of safety in these same programs while representing the public.”

The lawsuit further alleges that the defendants knew of the allegations against Fosters.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Varsity Spirit President Bill Seeley said the allegations were “devastating to hear” and that the company’s “hearts are broken right along with you.”

Scott Foster allegedly “rented an apartment for his athletes where some of them would live and where the underage athletes would gather to do drugs and drink alcohol with and without defendant Foster.” The gym owner also apparently “engaged in unlawful sexual acts with minors who were not old enough to consent,” the lawsuit said.

“All of the defendants were co-conspirators in a scheme to get as many families as possible to entrust their child athletes to these private gyms and trainers so that those trainers would bring the athletes to money-making tournaments throughout the United States throughout the year,” the complaint says, adding that the defendants knew they were failing to vet trainers. are determining; investigate and report complaints; and apply rules and disqualifications.

on the webpage for Greenville location of Rockstar CheerA biography written by Scott Foster notes that the Kentucky native “graduated with a degree in criminal justice” and was “fully prepared to join the FBI” after completing his master’s degree, but “life threw him.” [sic] Curve ball and competitive cheerleading were presented as possible careers.”

“I knew I could excel as an FBI agent; but I wanted to pursue a career in something I enjoyed every day,” his bio states. “… what really motivates me is working with young people and making a positive impact on their lives.”

The lawsuit currently details the experiences of several survivors, but additional lawsuits from other victims will be filed in other jurisdictions across the country, according to the Strom Law Firm.

“Scott Foster and his associates did everything in their power to intimidate and isolate their targets, making these young men feel alone and somehow responsible,” attorney Jessica Fickling said in a statement. “Well, they’re not alone anymore. We stand with them and we stand with all the survivors.”

Rockstar Cheer, Varsity Spirit and USASF did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.