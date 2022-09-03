South Carolina cancels women’s basketball series with BYU after Dan Staley racial slur incident

COLUMBIA, SC – South Carolina women’s basketball has canceled its two-game series with Brigham Young University after a BYU fan racially abused a black Duke volleyball player during a game.

“As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff.” Coach Dan Staley said Release from South Carolina Athletic Department. “What happened at BYU has caused us to reassess our house and home, and I don’t think this is the right time to be involved in this series.”

A game against BYU is scheduled for Nov. 7 in Columbia, with another matchup planned for the 2023-2024 season at BYU. As for the release, GameCox is now looking for another opponent for November 7th.

“Dan and I discussed her thoughts on the situation,” athletic director Ray Tanner said in the release. “I support Dan and all of our coaches in their right to schedule the best games and opponents for their teams.”

The incident occurred at a volleyball game on Aug. Happened on the 27th. Allegations by Fort Worth, Texas attorney Lesa Pamplin that the Duke player, Rachel Richardson, is her goddaughter and the only black starter for the Blue Devils.

BYU fans booed Richardson every time she served, Pamplin said in a Twitter post. She also said that Richardson was threatened and officers had to sit at the Duke bench to protect them.

BYU released a statement apologizing to Duke volleyball and banning a non-student fan from all future athletic events.

“There are no words to express how disappointed we were by the poor turnout of fans at last night’s volleyball match between BYU and Duke at Smith Fieldhouse,” the school said in its statement. “We do not tolerate this type of behavior. In particular, the use of racial slurs at any of our athletic events is completely unacceptable, and BYU Athletics has a zero-tolerance policy for this behavior. We want BYU athletic events to provide a safe environment for all, and this type of behavior has no place in our venues.”

Staley On August 28, Richardson expressed his support on Twitter In response to Richardson’s tweet.

“Rachel you and your colleagues are very brave,” Staley wrote. “This is another hurdle that black athletes have to jump because they are black. Rachel…your mental strength and endurance should not be tested in this manner….but you passed. Godspeed to you all!”

