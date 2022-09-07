New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A shark was spotted swimming dangerously close to shore off a South Carolina beach over Labor Day weekend.

A blacktip shark was spotted swimming close to shore on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina on Sunday as tourists thronged a nearby beach.

At 3:15 p.m., Jill Barsikowski Horner posted a video on Facebook of a shark swimming in the shallows at Forest Beach on Hilton Head Island, writing, “Time to get out of the water!”

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the blacktip shark is one of 12 shark species found in the state’s waters. They average 150 pounds and are known to actively feed on schooling fish.

In August, two swimmers were attacked by a shark at South Carolina’s most popular beach, Myrtle Beach. Since August 1, 2022, there have been 28 shark attacks in the US.