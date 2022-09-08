Sources say Ottawa to announce details of dental care plan for low-income families

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce new anti-inflation measures, including details of a dental care plan for low-income families, a one-time allowance for low-income tenants, and a temporary increase in GST credit, all part of a plan to execute a deal between federal Liberals and the NDP. .

Sources in both parties told CBC News that Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will announce the details in separate announcements on Thursday.

Under the proposed law, the government would allocate money to pay for dental visits for children under 12 directly to families who earn $90,000 or less. The exact dollar amount per child will be announced by the Prime Minister on the final day of the Cabinet meeting in Vancouver, scheduled for 12 noon ET. Singh will perform in Halifax at 13:00 ET.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly.

The payments will be a temporary measure designed to cover low-income families while the government develops a permanent dental care program.

Liberals and the NDP signed a supply and trust deal in March, under which the latter promised to give the minority government enough votes on key legislation in exchange for promoting the New Democrats’ campaign platforms. The dental treatment plan was part of this agreement.

But it is expected that another target spending measure will be announced, which was not included in the deal. The government intends to increase the GST tax credit for low-income Canadians to help Canadians cope with the rising cost of living.

For months, the New Democrats have been urging the government to help the people by doubling the GST tax credit. Canadians can receive up to $467 in GST credit payments if you are single, $612 if you are married or have a civil partner, plus $161 for each child under 19.

The parties are also expected to announce a long-awaited housing allowance. The NDP-Liberal agreement promised tenants a one-time $500 surcharge on Canadian Housing Benefit this year.

These measures will be set out in a bill when parliament resumes on 19 September.